This artist blends nature and fantasy in stunningly detailed paintings

The Istanbul-based artist Deniz Defne Acerol works with water-based mediums such as watercolour, acrylic and ink to create highly detailed paintings. Her work fuses festive subjects with a strong influence from nature and her own environment.

Below, Deniz tells us about four examples of her work. If you're inspired, check out our guides to the best watercolour paints and the best acrylic paints.

The Hunt

(Image credit: Deniz Defne Acerol)

“Two best friends, hunting for the beast that has been troubling the village. I used acrylic ink on canvas. I am very happy with the gloomy atmosphere that I created.”

Pool Party

(Image credit: Deniz Defne Acerol)

“I usually get inspired by ancient Anatolian civilisations. There’s a rite taking place in this composition. The small animals are about to bring goods to the old river gods.”

At the Pub

(Image credit: Deniz Defne Acerol)

“Friends are gathered at a pub to discuss business. Their dinner seems to be odd. Perhaps some leftover human flesh from a minor disagreement they had from last night.”

Geeva Flava Artwork

(Image credit: Deniz Defne Acerol)

“A band album cover called ‘Botanical’, which is about a toucan and a shepherd. I enjoyed working on this project because of the whimsical atmosphere I could create.”

You can see more of Deniz's work on her Instagram profile.

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