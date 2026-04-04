This game concept artist explores fantastical ideas in historical settings

Inspiration
By published

Felix Riaño paints cowboys and aliens.

A giant spaceship flies past a cowboy
(Image credit: Felix Riaño)

When it comes to personal work, Felix Riaño is always looking for “happy accidents”. Born and raised in Colombia and currently working in the UK at Atomhawk, he draws inspiration from comics, movies, and weird internet stories.

Felix is a senior concept artist whose work sits at the intersection of technical precision and imaginative world-building. Specialising in environments and hard-surface design, he’s shaped everything from grounded urban battlegrounds to futuristic tech demos for studios including Globant, EA and Tencent.

Game concept art

(Image credit: Felix Riaño Sanchez)

Grazing

“I had this idea of soil being carved into intricate patterns, brought it to an everyday scene and ran with it. I’m happy to let the viewer come up with their own story.”

Game concept art

(Image credit: Felix Riaño Sanchez)

Songs for the heron

“I started by just exploring a couple of ideas. I ended up stretching some models and the whole thing started taking shape, then I added the birds.”

Game concept art

(Image credit: Felix Riaño Sanchez)

The chase

“From a simple premise of bringing futuristic ideas to a historic moment, this turned into cowboys trying to rob an arriving spaceship.”

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Ian Dean
Ian Dean