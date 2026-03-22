Memes, photogrammetry and gopniks – discover the influences behind this artist's post-apocalyptic scenes

Based in Belarus, Sergey started his CG career as a promo artist. He now works as an environmental concept artist and has a particular love of post-apocalyptic scenes. He uses Photoshop, 3D Coat, Blender and credits Jama Jurabaev and Anthony Eftekhari for helping to shape his skills.

Check out four examples of Sergey's work below. For more inspiration, see our features on other digital artists and our what is concept art? explainer.

Quiet Day

(Image credit: Sergey Vasnev)

“The ship was originally supposed to be in a swamp!” Sergey reveals about this piece. “Most of it is drawn, but the 3D was primitive. And a lot of it differs from the 3D model.”

Article continues below

Citadel Guardian, Hangar

(Image credit: Sergey Vasnev)

“I tried to explore a mix of settings: industrial, medieval and sci-fi. I’m not a mech expert, so there’s a lot of compilation here.”

Hunters

(Image credit: Sergey Vasnev)

“I took a photogrammetry scan of driftwood I bought for my aquarium and used it to create a scene. This was using my own photogrammetry”.

Quiet Coast

(Image credit: Sergey Vasnev)

“The inspiration for this piece was a simple sitting figurine of a ‘gopnik’ [a member of a juvenile delinquent urban subculture in Russia -ed]. The inscription is also a reference to a Yuri Gagarin meme”.

You can see more of Sergey’s work on his ArtStation profile.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

Inspired to get drawing?

If you need the tools to to start practising digital art yourself, check out our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing or see below for deals on pen tablets and displays that we've reviewed on the site.