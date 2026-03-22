Memes, photogrammetry and gopniks – discover the influences behind this artist's post-apocalyptic scenes
Sergey Vasnev tells us about his atmospheric environmental concept art.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Based in Belarus, Sergey started his CG career as a promo artist. He now works as an environmental concept artist and has a particular love of post-apocalyptic scenes. He uses Photoshop, 3D Coat, Blender and credits Jama Jurabaev and Anthony Eftekhari for helping to shape his skills.
Check out four examples of Sergey's work below. For more inspiration, see our features on other digital artists and our what is concept art? explainer.
Quiet Day
“The ship was originally supposed to be in a swamp!” Sergey reveals about this piece. “Most of it is drawn, but the 3D was primitive. And a lot of it differs from the 3D model.”Article continues below
Citadel Guardian, Hangar
“I tried to explore a mix of settings: industrial, medieval and sci-fi. I’m not a mech expert, so there’s a lot of compilation here.”
Hunters
“I took a photogrammetry scan of driftwood I bought for my aquarium and used it to create a scene. This was using my own photogrammetry”.
Quiet Coast
“The inspiration for this piece was a simple sitting figurine of a ‘gopnik’ [a member of a juvenile delinquent urban subculture in Russia -ed]. The inscription is also a reference to a Yuri Gagarin meme”.
You can see more of Sergey’s work on his ArtStation profile.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
Inspired to get drawing?
If you need the tools to to start practising digital art yourself, check out our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing or see below for deals on pen tablets and displays that we've reviewed on the site.
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 20 years!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.