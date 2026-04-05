My studio has three areas: a wall for drawing large-scale artworks, a height adjustable desk for analogue illustration, and a PC desk for video editing and digital work. During the day, when there is plenty of light, I work on the large drawings on the wall.

As it gets darker, I move to the desk for PC work. I moved into this place last September. It’s a 1LDK apartment [One room with a living room, dining area, and kitchen], and I use the entire living room as my studio. Because it’s a south-facing corner unit, it gets lots of natural light during the day, which I really love

An interior shot of Tsuen Wan Ramen Taifu in Hong Kong, where my large manga artwork is on display. I created it with the hope that this Japanese ramen brand would expand to Hong Kong and even to space some day (Image credit: Shinn Uchida)

Before moving here, I lived in a very small apartment (Japanese rental apartments are really tiny!). Whenever I needed to create large-scale works, I rented a gallery in Harajuku, Tokyo, to use as a workspace. Being able to finally create big pieces at home makes me incredibly happy.

The kitchen is directly across from the studio area, which is convenient because I can get back to work immediately after eating. Although a living room is usually a place to relax, I intentionally didn’t put in a sofa or anything like that.

(Image credit: Shinn Uchida)

I eliminated any kind of ‘relaxation space’. Eight years have passed since I quit my office job, and I’ve finally been able to get my own studio. While I currently work as a performer, I want to start drawing manga again to fulfill my dream of publishing my own book.

I turned an entire living room wall into a giant drawing space by taping paper directly onto it. So yes, there’s no sofa, TV or table! But this is exactly what I wanted, and I love it.

I’m getting ready for an event in Hong Kong this January, so I’m working on a large illustration inspired by Hong Kong vibes and the New Year. I plan to create one big piece each month themed around that time of year, and I film the whole process to post making-of videos on social media.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A friend who came to help with the photos brought this tea set. She’s really into tea. This time, we had matcha with roasted rice. Enjoying tea while looking at my own artwork is a wonderful experience.

(Image credit: Shinn Uchida)

Above is my PC desk and drawing desk. In my previous place, I only had one desk, so setting up and putting away paints every time was a hassle. Now I finally have them separated. Since I tend to sit too long, my drawing desk is height-adjustable, and I often draw while standing.

My main workhorse is a 13-in MacBook Air. I usually connect it to an external monitor and mainly use it for video editing and final illustration tweaks. I also love its clean, simple design