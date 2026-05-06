This new magazine just made the 'games as art' debate feel outdated

Are games art? That was the question, and in some quarters still is, that dominated conversations for a decade or more. But it dragged on, and now it just feels a bit behind where things actually are, because if you spend any time around designers, artists, or anyone making visual work, you'll find games already in there, sitting alongside film, books, architecture, all of it.

That’s where Reset magazine comes in, which is probably why it feels more interesting than another games magazine trying to carve out space. And that’s a hard take from me, as I spent over 20 years making traditional games magazines, including Official PlayStation, X360 and Play. It’s a new print title, a new kind of games magazine that puts artistic intent front and centre, and, unusually, is being made by a games publisher, Kepler Interactive (the publisher behind the BAFTA award-winning Clair Obscur: Expedition 33). But the fact that it doesn’t behave like a traditional games mag, and it has an original origin story, is kind of the point.

Reset aims to shine a light on how video games are now a defining touchstone in our cultural landscape, and, through essays, conversations, and visual stories, presents the argument that gaming culture and artistic language are now influential beyond pixels and polygons, into architecture, fashion, music, and fine art. Tellingly, there’s a confidence to Reset’s design and presentation that avoids the neediness that similar pitches have had in the past, as it not so much argues a case and simply presents the answers by placing game developers alongside designers, musicians and artists who’ve been shaped by games in return.

Reset brings together all strands of video games culture and cultural influence, including fashion design, here with Yaku Stapleton. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

As creative director, Simon Sweeney says, “it almost feels obvious to us, right?” – this idea that games are already part of the same cultural fabric as everything else creatives draw from.

And he’s pretty clear that the disconnect isn’t in the work, it’s in how we talk about it. “There’s a kind of broader sentiment around games that it's an insular, kind of isolated practice,” he says. “But I know from working with creatives for years that it's a huge influence on everything they do.” And is this new dimension that matters, and that Reset aims to pin down; the belief games aren’t trying to break into culture, that aspect of ‘are games art’ has left the building, as video games have been shaping it for a long time, just not always acknowledged in the right places.

Reset leans into that view: “We believe that architects, musicians, artists, fashion designers all reference games and have referenced games for years,” Sweeney says. “And that conversation has always been maybe a little bit one way.” So instead of trying to prove anything, the magazine opens that up, looking at how influence flows both ways.

Even when Reset covers new games, such as upcoming indie TankRat, it does so with a creative graphic design approach, no screenshots here. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

You can see it in the first issue. It launches with three covers, each focused on creatives working right on that overlap: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 creative director Guillaume Broche reflecting on authorship, legacy, and how film has influenced him; London-based fashion designer Yaku Stapleton, a British Fashion Council NEWGEN recipient, talking about RuneScape, about logging in as a kid and getting scammed out of his items, and how that moment sticks – systems, trust, identity – and ends up feeding into how you approach making anything later on.

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Then here's artist Mélanie Courtinat, whose work uses video game structure as a foundation and includes collaborations with luxury fashion houses. “She uses games as a kind of medium for art practice, and explores her art through games, which is, again, really an interesting kind of touch point for us, and that she's not making games, she's making art, but the medium is in games,” details Sweeney.

All three have the same connection to the back-and-forth between games, design, and art that’s messy, personal, and much more useful than simply stating ‘games influence culture’ and leaving it at that. As Sweeney says, “[there’s] a through line through all of them, but they dance in and around being inspired by making or referencing games and throughout, and that's kind of the through line we have. We might vary even broader than that in the future, but for now, we're quite interested in literally that dialogue between every form of art and how the games influence all of them”.

Elsewhere, the lineup pulls in voices like auteur game developer Yoko Taro (NieR: Automata), Thomas Grip (Frictional Games), Gregorios Kythreotis (Sable), and Ville Kallio (Cruelty Squad), which gives you a sense of how wide that creative net is being cast, from AAA to indies. Indeed, it’s a fitting mix for a Kepler-published magazine, which has championed games like the Moebius-meets-punk aesthetic of Ultros, the ‘90s anime-inspired Orbitals, and the horror game ONTOS, starring the Oscar-nominated Stellan Skarsgård.