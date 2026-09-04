The Brand Impact Awards 2026 shortlist is now live
Our global judging panel has chosen its shortlist of 41 projects.
The Brand Impact Awards celebrates international excellence in brand design, honouring the most outstanding work created by top-tier global talent.
Following an intensive selection process led by an elite panel of industry leaders, the official shortlist for the 2026 Brand Impact Awards has been decided. From more than 200 submissions, just 29 agencies made it through to list with a total of 41 projects across the categories.
The ultimate awards are comprised of Gold, Silver, and Bronze honours, alongside top distinctions of the Social Impact Award and Best of Show. They will be announced on September 22. To toast these achievements, we are holding an exciting celebration event that day – all winners will receive an invitation. If you entered this year but didn't win, you can still come to celebrate – email bia@futurenet.com to find out more.
We extend our sincere gratitude to our expert judges for contributing their invaluable insights, and to the brilliant agencies that entered this year. Find the shortlist below, and look out for the full winners' list on the site later this month.
Alphabetical
- Project: Lost and Found by King's Culture
- Shortlisted in: Education, Culture
Alphabetical
- Project: Saudi Now
- Shortlisted in: Public Sector, Not-for-Profit, Typography, Culture
Canva / ManvsMachine
- Project: Canva Affinity: Zero Bucks Given
- Shortlisted in: Motion
Continuous
- Project: WKD
- Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy
Derek&Eric
- Project: Little Dish - Happy Healthy Mealtimes
- Shortlisted in: FMCG
Design Bridge and Partners
- Project: Aperol
- Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer and Spirits
Design Bridge and Partners
- Project: Heineken StarMark Glass
- Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer and Spirits
Design Bridge and Partners
- Project: Hellmann's Lifts It
- Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy, FMCG
Design Bridge and Partners
- Project: Lenovo Legion - Always Get Back Up
- Shortlisted in: Experiential, Motion
Design Bridge and Partners
- Project: Nordeste
- Shortlisted in: Transport and Travel
Design Bridge and Partners
- Project: Rail Clock
- Shortlisted: Experiential
DNCO
- Project: Plymouth City Brand
- Shortlisted: Public Sector, Brand Strategy
DNCO x Victory
- Project: Zudo
- Shortlisted: Illustration
Here design
- Project: Ostara
- Shortlisted: Illlustration
JKR
- Project: Blood Cancer United
- Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit
JKR
- Project: KFC
- Shortlisted: Illustration, Brand Strategy, Bars and Restaurants
JKR
- Project: New York Philharmonic
- Shortlisted: Culture
JKR
- Project: Schweppes
- Shortlisted: FMCG
JKR x GUT Amsterdam
- Project: Stella Artois - Dressed for Wimbledon
- Shortlisted: Wine, Beer and Spirits
JKR x Studio DRAMA
- Project: KFC
- Shortlisted: Typography
Johnson Banks
- Project: Where there's a tree (WWF)
- Shortlisted: Copywriting, Not-for-Profit
Kit Studio
- Project: St John’s College Rebrand
- Shortlisted: Education
Magpie Studio
- Project: Aqua Libra – Refreshingly Good
- Shortlisted: Illustration
Moncler / WeSayHi / ManvsMachine
- Project: Moncler x Gilga Farm
- Shortlisted: Motion
NOT Wieden+Kennedy
- Project: PJL, Premier Jumping League
- Shortlisted: Sports and Leisure
Peter Schmidt Group
- Project: Kiko Martins: A Culinary Journey
- Shortlisted: Bars and Restaurants
PORTO ROCHA
- Project: Character.ai
- Shortlisted: Copywriting
Saboteur
- Project: Eleven as One
- Shortlisted: Copywriting
Saboteur
- Project: Saboteur
- Shortlisted: Self-Branding
Squarespace / ManvsMachine
- Project: Blueprint AI - Human Powered
- Shortlisted: Motion
Studio Sutherl&
- Project: Holt Art Projects
- Shortlisted: Culture
Studio Sutherl&
- Project: League of the Lexicon
- Shortlisted: Entertainment
Studio Sutherl&
- Project: SZCZĘSNY | Amazon Prime Video
- Shortlisted: Entertainment
Supple Studio
- Project: Somer Valley Brewing
- Shortlisted: Wine, Beer and Spirits, Illustration
Tavern Agency
- Project: NYCFC - The Five Borough Flight
- Shortlisted: Experiential
Taxi Studio
- Project: Probably Serif
- Shortlisted: Typography
The Click
- Project: The Creative I for Imperial College London
- Shortlisted: Education
TinyWins
- Project: Joby Aviation
- Shortlisted: Experiential
UnitedUs
- Project: For What Matters in Childhood
- Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit
Universal Favourite
- Project: Best of the Bone
- Shortlisted: Copywriting
V&A East / Fieldwork Facility
- Project: V&A East Storehouse
- Shortlisted: Culture
VML Branding
- Project: UEFA EURO 2028
- Shortlisted: Sports and Leisure
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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