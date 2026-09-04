The Brand Impact Awards 2026 shortlist is now live

The Brand Impact Awards celebrates international excellence in brand design, honouring the most outstanding work created by top-tier global talent.

Following an intensive selection process led by an elite panel of industry leaders, the official shortlist for the 2026 Brand Impact Awards has been decided. From more than 200 submissions, just 29 agencies made it through to list with a total of 41 projects across the categories.

The ultimate awards are comprised of Gold, Silver, and Bronze honours, alongside top distinctions of the Social Impact Award and Best of Show. They will be announced on September 22. To toast these achievements, we are holding an exciting celebration event that day – all winners will receive an invitation. If you entered this year but didn't win, you can still come to celebrate – email bia@futurenet.com to find out more.

We extend our sincere gratitude to our expert judges for contributing their invaluable insights, and to the brilliant agencies that entered this year. Find the shortlist below, and look out for the full winners' list on the site later this month.

Alphabetical

(Image credit: Alphabetical)

Project: Lost and Found by King's Culture

Lost and Found by King's Culture Shortlisted in: Education, Culture

Alphabetical

(Image credit: Alphabetical)

Project: Saudi Now

Saudi Now Shortlisted in: Public Sector, Not-for-Profit, Typography, Culture

Canva / ManvsMachine

(Image credit: Canva / ManvsMachine)

Project: Canva Affinity: Zero Bucks Given

Canva Affinity: Zero Bucks Given Shortlisted in: Motion

Continuous

(Image credit: Continuous)

Project: WKD

WKD Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Derek&Eric

(Image credit: Derek&Eric)

Project: Little Dish - Happy Healthy Mealtimes

Little Dish - Happy Healthy Mealtimes Shortlisted in: FMCG

Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Project: Aperol

Aperol Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer and Spirits

Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Project: Heineken StarMark Glass

Heineken StarMark Glass Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer and Spirits

Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Hellmann's Lifts It

Hellmann's Lifts It Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy, FMCG

Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Project: Lenovo Legion - Always Get Back Up

Lenovo Legion - Always Get Back Up Shortlisted in: Experiential, Motion

Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Project: Nordeste

Nordeste Shortlisted in: Transport and Travel

Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Project: Rail Clock

Rail Clock Shortlisted: Experiential

DNCO

(Image credit: DNCO)

Project: Plymouth City Brand

Plymouth City Brand Shortlisted: Public Sector, Brand Strategy

DNCO x Victory

(Image credit: DNCO x Victory)

Project: Zudo

Zudo Shortlisted: Illustration

Here design

(Image credit: Here design)

Project: Ostara

Ostara Shortlisted: Illlustration

JKR

(Image credit: JKR)

Project: Blood Cancer United

Blood Cancer United Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit

JKR

(Image credit: JKR)

Project: KFC

KFC Shortlisted: Illustration, Brand Strategy, Bars and Restaurants

JKR

(Image credit: JKR)

Project: New York Philharmonic

New York Philharmonic Shortlisted: Culture

JKR

(Image credit: JKR)

Project: Schweppes

Schweppes Shortlisted: FMCG

JKR x GUT Amsterdam

(Image credit: JKR)

Project: Stella Artois - Dressed for Wimbledon

Stella Artois - Dressed for Wimbledon Shortlisted: Wine, Beer and Spirits

JKR x Studio DRAMA

(Image credit: JKR)

Project: KFC

KFC Shortlisted: Typography

Johnson Banks

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Project: Where there's a tree (WWF)

Where there's a tree (WWF) Shortlisted: Copywriting, Not-for-Profit

Kit Studio

(Image credit: Kit Studio)

Project: St John’s College Rebrand

St John’s College Rebrand Shortlisted: Education

Magpie Studio

(Image credit: Magpie Studio)

Project: Aqua Libra – Refreshingly Good

Aqua Libra – Refreshingly Good Shortlisted: Illustration

Moncler / WeSayHi / ManvsMachine

(Image credit: Moncler / WeSayHi / ManvsMachine)

Project: Moncler x Gilga Farm

Moncler x Gilga Farm Shortlisted: Motion

NOT Wieden+Kennedy

(Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy)

Project: PJL, Premier Jumping League

PJL, Premier Jumping League Shortlisted: Sports and Leisure

Peter Schmidt Group

(Image credit: ccc)

Project: Kiko Martins: A Culinary Journey

Kiko Martins: A Culinary Journey Shortlisted: Bars and Restaurants

PORTO ROCHA

(Image credit: Squarespace / ManvsMachine)

Project: Character.ai

Character.ai Shortlisted: Copywriting

Saboteur

(Image credit: Saboteur)

Project: Eleven as One

Eleven as One Shortlisted: Copywriting

Saboteur

(Image credit: Saboteur)

Project: Saboteur

Saboteur Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Squarespace / ManvsMachine

(Image credit: Squarespace / ManvsMachine)

Project: Blueprint AI - Human Powered

Blueprint AI - Human Powered Shortlisted: Motion

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Holt Art Projects

Holt Art Projects Shortlisted: Culture

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: League of the Lexicon

League of the Lexicon Shortlisted: Entertainment

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: SZCZĘSNY | Amazon Prime Video

SZCZĘSNY | Amazon Prime Video Shortlisted: Entertainment

Supple Studio

(Image credit: Supple Studio)

Project: Somer Valley Brewing

Somer Valley Brewing Shortlisted: Wine, Beer and Spirits, Illustration

Tavern Agency

(Image credit: Tavern Agency)

Project: NYCFC - The Five Borough Flight

NYCFC - The Five Borough Flight Shortlisted: Experiential

Taxi Studio

(Image credit: Taxi Studio)

Project: Probably Serif

Probably Serif Shortlisted: Typography

The Click

(Image credit: The Click)

Project: The Creative I for Imperial College London

The Creative I for Imperial College London Shortlisted: Education

TinyWins

(Image credit: TinyWins)

Project: Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Shortlisted: Experiential

UnitedUs

(Image credit: UnitedUs)

Project: For What Matters in Childhood

For What Matters in Childhood Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit

Universal Favourite

(Image credit: Universal Favourite)

Project: Best of the Bone

Best of the Bone Shortlisted: Copywriting

V&A East / Fieldwork Facility

(Image credit: V&A East / Fieldwork Facility)

Project: V&A East Storehouse

V&A East Storehouse Shortlisted: Culture

VML Branding

(Image credit: VML Branding)

Project: UEFA EURO 2028

UEFA EURO 2028 Shortlisted: Sports and Leisure