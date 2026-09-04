The Brand Impact Awards 2026 shortlist is now live

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Our global judging panel has chosen its shortlist of 41 projects.

Brand Impact Awards shortlist announced
(Image credit: Future)

The Brand Impact Awards celebrates international excellence in brand design, honouring the most outstanding work created by top-tier global talent.

Following an intensive selection process led by an elite panel of industry leaders, the official shortlist for the 2026 Brand Impact Awards has been decided. From more than 200 submissions, just 29 agencies made it through to list with a total of 41 projects across the categories.

The ultimate awards are comprised of Gold, Silver, and Bronze honours, alongside top distinctions of the Social Impact Award and Best of Show. They will be announced on September 22. To toast these achievements, we are holding an exciting celebration event that day – all winners will receive an invitation. If you entered this year but didn't win, you can still come to celebrate – email bia@futurenet.com to find out more.

We extend our sincere gratitude to our expert judges for contributing their invaluable insights, and to the brilliant agencies that entered this year. Find the shortlist below, and look out for the full winners' list on the site later this month.

Alphabetical

Alphabetical

(Image credit: Alphabetical)
  • Project: Lost and Found by King's Culture
  • Shortlisted in: Education, Culture

Alphabetical

Alphabetical

(Image credit: Alphabetical)
  • Project: Saudi Now
  • Shortlisted in: Public Sector, Not-for-Profit, Typography, Culture

Canva / ManvsMachine

Canva / ManvsMachine

(Image credit: Canva / ManvsMachine)
  • Project: Canva Affinity: Zero Bucks Given
  • Shortlisted in: Motion

Continuous

Continuous

(Image credit: Continuous)
  • Project: WKD
  • Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Derek&Eric

Derek&amp;amp;Eric

(Image credit: Derek&Eric)
  • Project: Little Dish - Happy Healthy Mealtimes
  • Shortlisted in: FMCG

Design Bridge and Partners

Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)
  • Project: Aperol
  • Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer and Spirits

Design Bridge and Partners

Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)
  • Project: Heineken StarMark Glass
  • Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer and Spirits

Design Bridge and Partners

Design Bridge &amp;amp; Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)
  • Project: Hellmann's Lifts It
  • Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy, FMCG

Design Bridge and Partners

Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)
  • Project: Lenovo Legion - Always Get Back Up
  • Shortlisted in: Experiential, Motion

Design Bridge and Partners

Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)
  • Project: Nordeste
  • Shortlisted in: Transport and Travel

Design Bridge and Partners

Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)
  • Project: Rail Clock
  • Shortlisted: Experiential

DNCO

DNCO

(Image credit: DNCO)
  • Project: Plymouth City Brand
  • Shortlisted: Public Sector, Brand Strategy

DNCO x Victory

DNCO x Victory

(Image credit: DNCO x Victory)
  • Project: Zudo
  • Shortlisted: Illustration

Here design

Here design

(Image credit: Here design)
  • Project: Ostara
  • Shortlisted: Illlustration

JKR

JKR

(Image credit: JKR)
  • Project: Blood Cancer United
  • Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit

JKR

JKR

(Image credit: JKR)
  • Project: KFC
  • Shortlisted: Illustration, Brand Strategy, Bars and Restaurants

JKR

JKR

(Image credit: JKR)
  • Project: New York Philharmonic
  • Shortlisted: Culture

JKR

JKR

(Image credit: JKR)
  • Project: Schweppes
  • Shortlisted: FMCG

JKR x GUT Amsterdam

JKR

(Image credit: JKR)
  • Project: Stella Artois - Dressed for Wimbledon
  • Shortlisted: Wine, Beer and Spirits

JKR x Studio DRAMA

JKR

(Image credit: JKR)
  • Project: KFC
  • Shortlisted: Typography

Johnson Banks

Johnson Banks

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)
  • Project: Where there's a tree (WWF)
  • Shortlisted: Copywriting, Not-for-Profit

Kit Studio

St John&#039;s College logo

(Image credit: Kit Studio)
  • Project: St John’s College Rebrand
  • Shortlisted: Education

Magpie Studio

Magpie Studio

(Image credit: Magpie Studio)
  • Project: Aqua Libra – Refreshingly Good
  • Shortlisted: Illustration

Moncler / WeSayHi / ManvsMachine

Moncler / WeSayHi / ManvsMachine

(Image credit: Moncler / WeSayHi / ManvsMachine)
  • Project: Moncler x Gilga Farm
  • Shortlisted: Motion

NOT Wieden+Kennedy

NOT Wieden+Kennedy

(Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy)
  • Project: PJL, Premier Jumping League
  • Shortlisted: Sports and Leisure

Peter Schmidt Group

ccc

(Image credit: ccc)
  • Project: Kiko Martins: A Culinary Journey
  • Shortlisted: Bars and Restaurants

PORTO ROCHA

Squarespace / ManvsMachine

(Image credit: Squarespace / ManvsMachine)
  • Project: Character.ai
  • Shortlisted: Copywriting

Saboteur

Saboteur

(Image credit: Saboteur)
  • Project: Eleven as One
  • Shortlisted: Copywriting

Saboteur

Saboteur

(Image credit: Saboteur)
  • Project: Saboteur
  • Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Squarespace / ManvsMachine

Squarespace / ManvsMachine

(Image credit: Squarespace / ManvsMachine)
  • Project: Blueprint AI - Human Powered
  • Shortlisted: Motion

Studio Sutherl&

Studio Sutherl&amp;amp;

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)
  • Project: Holt Art Projects
  • Shortlisted: Culture

Studio Sutherl&

Studio Sutherl&amp;amp;

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)
  • Project: League of the Lexicon
  • Shortlisted: Entertainment

Studio Sutherl&

Studio Sutherl&amp;amp;

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)
  • Project: SZCZĘSNY | Amazon Prime Video
  • Shortlisted: Entertainment

Supple Studio

Supple Studio

(Image credit: Supple Studio)
  • Project: Somer Valley Brewing
  • Shortlisted: Wine, Beer and Spirits, Illustration

Tavern Agency

Tavern Agency

(Image credit: Tavern Agency)
  • Project: NYCFC - The Five Borough Flight
  • Shortlisted: Experiential

Taxi Studio

Taxi Studio

(Image credit: Taxi Studio)
  • Project: Probably Serif
  • Shortlisted: Typography

The Click

The Click

(Image credit: The Click)
  • Project: The Creative I for Imperial College London
  • Shortlisted: Education

TinyWins

TinyWins

(Image credit: TinyWins)
  • Project: Joby Aviation
  • Shortlisted: Experiential

UnitedUs

UnitedUs

(Image credit: UnitedUs)
  • Project: For What Matters in Childhood
  • Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit

Universal Favourite

Universal Favourite

(Image credit: Universal Favourite)
  • Project: Best of the Bone
  • Shortlisted: Copywriting

V&A East / Fieldwork Facility

V&amp;amp;A East / Fieldwork Facility

(Image credit: V&A East / Fieldwork Facility)
  • Project: V&A East Storehouse
  • Shortlisted: Culture

VML Branding

VML Branding

(Image credit: VML Branding)
  • Project: UEFA EURO 2028
  • Shortlisted: Sports and Leisure
Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

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