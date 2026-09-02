Move over, Cosmic Orange – iPhone 18 colours just leaked online

The new iPhone 18 colours may have just been confirmed online, thanks to a new X post from serial leaker Sonny Dickson, which was shared in response to a MacRumours report. Following last year’s standout Cosmic Orange was always going to be a high bar, but if this latest photo is any indication, Apple is pivoting in a completely different direction.

The post shows three SIM trays rendered in Silver, Sky Blue, and a rich Dark Cherry. While an earlier tease from Dickson hinted at a classic black option, that unit may have just been an early dummy model (as he suggested to someone questioning in the thread). We'll find out for sure whether these shades are for real when Apple officially reveals the lineup on September 9.

Reactions are mixed online, with some disappointed by the muted tones and others manifesting a black model. Others suggest that there are more important considerations than the colour of the phone – especially as most people will be using a case. But as some of the premium iPhone cases show off parts of the phone with clear sections, the actual phone design can still matter if you want it to.

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The real question is, though: will the iPhone 18 be subject to the same scratch issues as the 17? We wait with bated breath.