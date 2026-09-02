Damn! No sooner had I bought this clever e-ink digital frame, it gets a 25% discount!

I love art, and I think e-ink art frames are the future! I've been cutting out, printing and buying pieces of art, putting them in frames, and sticking them on walls for 20 years now, and a good quality e-ink art frame is a perfect addition to my hobby.

And even though they're not perfect, they are head and shoulders better than the LCD digital frame alternatives. Especially when they look like paper instead of distracting you with their LCD glowing light, have battery lives of up to two years, and blend in with all your other art. Oh, and especially when they're 24% off, as with the SwitchBot AI Art Frame.

I actually own the 13-inch e-ink art frame, and think it's great – that's why I added it to my list of the best e-ink art frames currently on sale.

Save £85.41 SwitchBot AI Art Frame: was £359 now £273.59 at SwitchBot There's currently 24% off all three sized SwitchBot AI Art Frames, which is pretty great all things considered – unless you literally just bought one before the discount was applied! I think the 13-inch model will be the most popular

What's so good about e-ink picture frames?

The SwitchBot AI Art Frame bridges digital display tech and physical home decor by using a colour e-ink Spectra 6 panel. Available in 7.3-, 13.3-, and 31.5-inches, the frame boasts around 65,000 colours on a glare-free matte surface, with integrated AI tools to generate original artwork or remix personal photos into painted styles (though that will cost you more, and I don't really think it's worth it). Because colour e-paper draws power only when updating the screen, its rechargeable battery lasts up to two years, enabling completely cord-free wall mounting. That's a massive win when you want a clean, realistic art frame on your wall.

In context, the SwitchBot's strengths are ambient integration and power efficiency. It avoids dangling power cables and harsh light pollution, blending into a room way more convincingly than backlit LCD alternatives.

However – and it's a big however – e-ink frames in general are still less than ideal for crisp family photographs due to their slightly muted colours, heavy dithering, and a sluggish 15- to 30-second image refresh (though that last one is nit-picking).

Prices also scale steeply for larger sizes, and heavy use of the built-in AI tools requires a monthly subscription... still, I think they are well worth the price, especially when on discount.

Check out today's best deals on the SwitchBot AI picture frame in your region...