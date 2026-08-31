Beat the memory crisis with 24% off one of the best portable SSDs

There was a time when you would almost never have to pay full whack for a portable SSD. The eye-watering list prices were treated as almost a fiction because there would be discounts of up to 50% off almost every other week.
Alas, the tech giants' furor for AI has ramped up global demand for both RAM and long-term data storage. With major players like Samsung, SanDisk and Crucial focusing on supplying the data centre market, consumer prices have gone through the roof. List prices are higher, and there are fewer discounts.
Fortunately, occasional portable SSD deals still comes up, and they're worth grabbing when they do. That's definitely the case with Amazon's current discount of 24% off the Samsung T7 1TB, reduced from $287.99 to $219.99.
These are today's highlights in the US and UK, both of them on SSDs that we've tested and highly rate.
I've been using this compact 2,000MB/s SSD for over two years and I'm still happy with the speed for transferring large batches of 4K video and for editing directly from the drive itself. With its solid, compact built, it's still not showing its age and should have many years left in it yet.
The deal price is still around twice what I paid for this drive back in 2024, but sadly this is actually a good deal for 2026, and there are no signs that SSD prices are going to come down again any time soon.
UK deal:
£238.99 £188.39 at Amazon UK
Readers in the UK have the option of another great deal for larger capacity. Crucial's latest pro-level compact marvel offers similar speeds to the T7 at 2100MB/s read and 2000MB/s write, and you can currently get 2TB for not very much more than the 1TB T7 as part of the Amazon Tech Week sale.
Also see our full Crucial X10 review.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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