Apple's surprise new Mac mini and Studio bring masses more power for creatives, and there's a way to save over $500

Surprise & Shine is the name for Apple's 9 September event, where we expect to hear about the iPhone 18 and long-rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra. But perhaps a bigger surprise was this week's largely unexpected announcement of a new Max mini and Mac Studio.

The Cupertino tech giant has upgraded the silicon in both of its desktop computers. The new Mac mini comes with a choice between Apple's M5 Pro or new M6 chip, while the Mac Studio comes with either the M5 Max or M5 Ultra. In each case it's an iterative but significant jump that should mean better performance in creative software.

Preorders are now live, with prices starting at $899 / £899 for the base M6 Mac mini and $2,499 / £2,499 for the Mac Studio with M5 Max chip. Premium configurations of the M5 Ultra cost well over $10,000, but there are ways to save on all models. The Apple Store is offering trade-in credit if you have swap an older Mac: up to $480 for an older Mac mini and up to $580 for a MacBook Air.

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The new Mac desktops will start shipping on 22 September. Also check out the brilliant new stop-motion Mac mini advert.

New 2026 Mac mini and Mac Studio: who are they for?

Great value Apple Mac mini M6: $899 at Apple The base model of the excellent-value Mac mini is the choice for everyday content creators, graphic design students and AI hobbyists. It's been upgraded to Apple's newest chipset, the M6, which Apple claims offers up to 4x faster AI performance and 40% faster CPU speed compared to previous models. Configurations start from 16GB of memory and 256GB SSD. Apple | Amazon | Best Buy

For editors Apple Mac mini M5 Pro: $1,699 at Apple For video editors, VFX artists and 3D designers, the Mac mini M5 Pro starts with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. With up to an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU, it provides masses of power in a compact device for pro creative workflows. Apple cites up to 1.4x faster rendering performance with ray tracing in Blender when compared to the Mac mini M4 Pro and 1.5x faster image processing in Affinity. Apple | Amazon | Best Buy

For VFX and animators Apple Mac Studio M5 Max: $2,499 at Apple Apple's Mac Studio can now be configured with an M5 Max chipset up to 18-core CPU, up to 40-core GPU, and up to 128GB unified memory. You want ports? You get two USB-C, one SDXC, four Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI and a headphone jack. This is a machine for High-end VFX, motion graphics and 3D animators. Apple | Best Buy

For studios and AI researchers Apple Mac Studio M5 Ultra: $5,499 at Apple At the top of the ladder for film studios, 3D artists, AI researchers, and data scientists, the base model of the M5 Max Mac Studio comes with 96GB of memory and a 1TB SSD, and it goes up from there. Configurations with a mammoth 512GB memory will start shipping in October (what RAM crisis?, I hear you ask). Apple's aiming at users looking to run large language models (LLMs) entirely on-device or those who need extreme compute power for rendering, simulation, and frontier-class AI models. Apple | Best Buy