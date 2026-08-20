What RAM crisis? B&H Photo has up to $400 off Apple's most powerful MacBook Pros

Sadly, Apple finally decided it's not immune to the impact of the memory cost crisis, hiking prices across its entire MacBook range by around 15-20% back in June. That was terrible news for video editors, 3D artists or developers who had been waiting for the moment to buy a new MacBook Pro with the specs they need to handle demanding creative workflows.
It should offer some relief then that B&H Photo has just launched a massive MacBook Pro sale with prices slashed by up to $400. Its stock on some models and configurations is flying, so you'll want to get in quick, but this could be the moment to beat the price rises and grab a serious saving on the best MacBook for video editing or the best MacBook for programming.
Today's 5 best MacBook Pro deals
For photographers on the move
For photographers, designers, content creators and other creatives who often work remotely in bright environments, this is our top pick in B&H's huge MacBook Pro sale. The 14-inch form makes it portable, while the Nano‑Texture Glass reduces glare, making it perfect for editing on location or in studios with strong lighting. 24GB RAM is ample for Lightroom, Photoshop and multitasking, while a 1TB SSD provides a decent amount of storage for large photo libraries.
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For developers and analysts
Software developers or data analysts, or music producers who need more memory headroom but don’t require the graphics power of a Max chip are advised to consider this configuration. Packed with 48GB memory, it's ready to run multiple VMs, Docker containers or large DAW projects smoothly while still being compact enough for mobile coding or studio work.
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For remote video editors and 3D artists
A lot of video editors and 3D artists will want to consider a larger display (see below), but if portability is a priority, an M5 Max-chipped MacBook Pro 14 is crazy powerful for such a compact device. The M5 Max GPU cores plus 64GB RAM mean you can finally handle Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve or Blender projects smoothly, and 2TB storage has you covered for large video files and project assets.
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For architects and engineers
For architects, engineers or digital artists who want a larger display, it's worth considering this nano‑texture glass version of the MacBook Pro 16 to reduce glare in bright light. With 48GB RAM, it can handle CAD software and multi-layer projects in demanding design apps, while 1TB storage balances cost and capacity.
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For researchers crunching large datasets
For researchers, scientists, or financial analysts running heavy simulations or large datasets, upping memory to 64GB will usually be a worthwhile investment. The larger chassis of a 16-inch MacBook Pro provides the cooling needed for sustained workloads, while 1TB storage should be sufficient if you're storing datasets externally.
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For high‑end film editors, VFX and machine learning engineers.
For high‑end film editors, VFX professionals or machine learning engineers, this beast is the ideal mobile workstation. With an M5 Max chip, 128GB memory and 2TB storage, it's kitted out to handle 8K video editing, VFX simulations in Houdini or for training ML models locally. The Nano‑Texture Glass means a greater ability to continue working comfortably even under harsh studio lights.
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Not the right deals for you? See more of today's best MacBook deals in your area below.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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