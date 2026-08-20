What RAM crisis? B&H Photo has up to $400 off Apple's most powerful MacBook Pros

Sadly, Apple finally decided it's not immune to the impact of the memory cost crisis, hiking prices across its entire MacBook range by around 15-20% back in June. That was terrible news for video editors, 3D artists or developers who had been waiting for the moment to buy a new MacBook Pro with the specs they need to handle demanding creative workflows.

It should offer some relief then that B&H Photo has just launched a massive MacBook Pro sale with prices slashed by up to $400. Its stock on some models and configurations is flying, so you'll want to get in quick, but this could be the moment to beat the price rises and grab a serious saving on the best MacBook for video editing or the best MacBook for programming.

Today's 5 best MacBook Pro deals

For photographers on the move

Save 11% ($300) Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M5 Pro, Nano-Texture Glass, 24GB, 1TB): was $2,649 now $2,349 at BHPhoto For photographers, designers, content creators and other creatives who often work remotely in bright environments, this is our top pick in B&H's huge MacBook Pro sale. The 14-inch form makes it portable, while the Nano‑Texture Glass reduces glare, making it perfect for editing on location or in studios with strong lighting. 24GB RAM is ample for Lightroom, Photoshop and multitasking, while a 1TB SSD provides a decent amount of storage for large photo libraries. Read more Read less ▼

For developers and analysts

Save 12% ($400) Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M5 Pro, 48GB, 1TB): was $3,299 now $2,899 at BHPhoto Software developers or data analysts, or music producers who need more memory headroom but don’t require the graphics power of a Max chip are advised to consider this configuration. Packed with 48GB memory, it's ready to run multiple VMs, Docker containers or large DAW projects smoothly while still being compact enough for mobile coding or studio work. Read more Read less ▼

For remote video editors and 3D artists

Save 6% ($300) Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M5 Max, 64GB, 2TB): was $5,099 now $4,799 at BHPhoto A lot of video editors and 3D artists will want to consider a larger display (see below), but if portability is a priority, an M5 Max-chipped MacBook Pro 14 is crazy powerful for such a compact device. The M5 Max GPU cores plus 64GB RAM mean you can finally handle Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve or Blender projects smoothly, and 2TB storage has you covered for large video files and project assets. Read more Read less ▼

For architects and engineers

For researchers crunching large datasets

Save 10% ($400) Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M5 Pro, 64GB, 1TB): was $3,999 now $3,599 at BHPhoto For researchers, scientists, or financial analysts running heavy simulations or large datasets, upping memory to 64GB will usually be a worthwhile investment. The larger chassis of a 16-inch MacBook Pro provides the cooling needed for sustained workloads, while 1TB storage should be sufficient if you're storing datasets externally. Read more Read less ▼

For high‑end film editors, VFX and machine learning engineers.

Save 3% (£250) Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M5 Max, Nano-Texture Glass, 128GB, 2TB): was £7,149 now £6,899 at Amazon For high‑end film editors, VFX professionals or machine learning engineers, this beast is the ideal mobile workstation. With an M5 Max chip, 128GB memory and 2TB storage, it's kitted out to handle 8K video editing, VFX simulations in Houdini or for training ML models locally. The Nano‑Texture Glass means a greater ability to continue working comfortably even under harsh studio lights. Read more Read less ▼

Not the right deals for you? See more of today's best MacBook deals in your area below.