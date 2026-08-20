4 of my top-rated budget earphones are on sale right now!
From $27 wireless earbuds to $70 wired detail-monsters, this summer sale is really impressive..
There's never been a better time to buy budget earphones than today. Since the 2022 release of the $20 Moondrop Chu, companies like Truthear, Simgot, Moondrop, and more recently Ooopus have released countless IEMs with various sound profiles that all represent excellent value.
And right now many of these heavy hitters are enjoying discounts in Shenzhenaudio's summer sale. Just to be clear – these are excellent value at full price, so they're an absolute steal discounted.
And just to prove my point, 5 of the 10 IEMs below are featured in my list of the best budget IEMs on the market today, so this is a really strong sale.
This is the IEM to beat at the $50 mark, and at $42 I think it's a no-brainer to buy. Similar to the Gate, the Lan offers tasteful bass with a vocal-forward mid presentation, and a fairly spicy treble. I think there's more mid bass to the Lan, and so the treble feels more balanced than the Gate to my ears. Highly recommended.
I just finished my review of the insanely-named Ooopus Op.22 IEM, and I'm a big fan. Unlike every other IEM on this list, it comes with two sound profiles: a balanced/bright take on neutral, which I think many audiophile beginners will like, and the same with a bass boost (which is a lot of fun).
OK, this is not a budget IEM at all – but it's one of the best mid-priced IEMs out there, and potentially an end game option for a lot of audiophiles. The Dusk has earned its reputation as one of the best midrange-tuned IEMs on sale, and at $360 I think now is a great time to pick one up.
Again, let's not pretend that this is budget – even at its discounted price of $280 this is a massive investment. But the Softears Vol S topped the best of 2025 list of the best IEMs for many a reviewer for a reason. And that reason is one of the best midranges that you can buy, backed up with a really strong bass. This is one IEM I am incredibly keen to get my ears on!
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.