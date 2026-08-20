4 of my top-rated budget earphones are on sale right now!

There's never been a better time to buy budget earphones than today. Since the 2022 release of the $20 Moondrop Chu, companies like Truthear, Simgot, Moondrop, and more recently Ooopus have released countless IEMs with various sound profiles that all represent excellent value.

And right now many of these heavy hitters are enjoying discounts in Shenzhenaudio's summer sale. Just to be clear – these are excellent value at full price, so they're an absolute steal discounted.

And just to prove my point, 5 of the 10 IEMs below are featured in my list of the best budget IEMs on the market today, so this is a really strong sale.