4 of my top-rated budget earphones are on sale right now!

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From $27 wireless earbuds to $70 wired detail-monsters, this summer sale is really impressive..

A selection of IEM and audio equipment.
(Image credit: Future/Shenzhenaudio)

There's never been a better time to buy budget earphones than today. Since the 2022 release of the $20 Moondrop Chu, companies like Truthear, Simgot, Moondrop, and more recently Ooopus have released countless IEMs with various sound profiles that all represent excellent value.

And right now many of these heavy hitters are enjoying discounts in Shenzhenaudio's summer sale. Just to be clear – these are excellent value at full price, so they're an absolute steal discounted.

And just to prove my point, 5 of the 10 IEMs below are featured in my list of the best budget IEMs on the market today, so this is a really strong sale.

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.

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