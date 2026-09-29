As the Autumn season approaches, things can start to feel a little gloomy, but thankfully I've got the perfect solution. May I introduce you to the art of whimsymaxxing?

Inspired by the colourful joys of childhood, this lifestyle trend embraces all things fun, from charms and sparkly accessories to bedazzled... well, everything. While it might be a little full-on for a full aesthetic makeover, it's a great way to inspire your next craft project and beat the winter blues along the way.

Below, I've collected some of the best whimsymaxxing-inspired craft supplies to inspire you, but don't forget to check out our guide to the best art supplies for painting if you're looking for something a bit less blinged out.