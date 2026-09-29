Formula E has unveiled a slick new identity, capturing the motorsport's dynamic evolution ahead of the GEN4 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Shaped by a continuous drive for progression, the rebrand ushers in a fresh evolution that shines in its clarity and style.

In keeping with the best rebrands, Formula E's new look is a distinct upgrade from its GEN3 era, refusing to stagnate in the comfort of familiarity. With a bold new wordmark logo, dynamic motion graphics and a slick new colour palette, the new Formula E identity embodies contemporary design with a sleek sporting edge.

Designed by global creative practice MOX, the new look centres on the slick logomark icon. Reflecting a championship that's "faster, more ambitious, and more culturally relevant" than ever, the visual double entendre of the stylised 'F' and 'E' creates an understated yet ingenious design that radiates motorsport's contemporary spirit. Resting at a 30-degree angle, it captures a momentum that carries throughout the wider identity.

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"Anything that feels comfortable straight away dates quickly," says Matt Bolton, creative director and co-founder at MOX. "We went for a Marmite icon. It throws you at first, then it grows on you, and that’s what keeps it standing up in five seasons. You read the E immediately. The F is what you find afterwards.”

(Image credit: MOX/Formula E)

Created in collaboration with type foundry All Purpose Studio, the new bespoke typeface family is based on a customised cut of AP Gavel. Built for flexibility, condensed italic Turbo Mode generates momentum, while Micro Mono handles timestamps, reference codes and technical data alongside Inter for longer copy.

A new colour palette of Surge Purple, Signal Orange, and Electric Lime gives the brand a future-forward appeal, while Pulse and Ignite extend the system into gradients, grounded by Track Grey and a compact set of neutrals.

"Our previous identity was created for an earlier stage of our journey," explains Ellie Norman, chief marketing officer of Formula E. "This modern, expressive brand system matches the scale of our current ambition and gives us a powerful platform to lead the next generation of motorsport."

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(Image credit: MOX/Formula E)

For more branding news, check out the new McLaren logo or take a look at Lexus' twisted new car design.