Earlier this year, I saw Corel adding AI to CorelDRAW and asked a key question: do designers really need it? This was because the first step into AI wasn't truly vector-native. Now, Corel's new Text-to-Vector feature does something more useful: it hands you objects, curves and nodes; it's a true AI tool that can generate editable vector images.

Part of the September 2026 update to CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, the tool generates vector artwork from a text prompt or from reference content, such as an illustration, logo, product design or photo. Fundamentally, you can edit colours, shapes, and individual elements afterwards, just as if you'd drawn them yourself.

I saw it demoed by Corel's Jenny John, Product Management for CorelDRAW, and it was the reference workflow that impressed me, not the straight text prompt, because it puts designers and artists in control; it offers a starting point that can be fully edited and crafted by a human – the AI generation isn't the end result, and that, I think, matters.

You can use your own art as a reference, and use Text-to-Vector to create extra editable assets. (Image credit: Corel / Alludo)

Feed it your own work

In the demo, Corel took an illustration by artist Pawel Pergol, made up of around 600 objects, and asked the AI to create bunny, bird and snake icons in a similar style. The results opened in the Objects panel, where they could be pulled apart down to the curves and nodes. "That's really where the artist's work begins," John said.

That makes sense to me. If you've already nailed your visual language, you don't need an AI to invent one. But a handful of related assets to pick apart? That saves you the dull bit of the job, not the interesting bit. It's also how Corel's beta testers used it most: starting from existing logos and illustrations to spin up new pieces.

There are three models: Vector Spark handles quick, simple jobs like icons and clip art, Vector Craft is the all-rounder, and Vector Master tackles complex designs and variations from reference content.

Still generative AI

I asked John about a common frustration: what if you like an illustration and just want one change, like turning a night scene into a sunrise, without the AI rewriting everything else? "That's where we want to get to with AI," she said. "The more customisable it is, the better."

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We're not there yet. Reference art keeps a fair amount of its character, but there's no guarantee every detail survives, so expect to fix things by hand. Beta artists are apparently fine with that. John said they're picky about tracing-type work but "absolutely loving" AI for ideation, getting "jump-started on ideation and designs, design inspiration".

Less glamorous, but arguably just as welcome. PowerTRACE has had an interface and under-the-hood clean-up, with traces up to four times faster, better object structure and colour handling, AI-assisted background removal, and fewer hiccups on large files. John showed an 8,000px image that once took over half an hour to trace, the kind of job where you'd start it, go and make a brew, and hope for the best.

(Image credit: Corel / Alludo)

Cloud, not GPU

The generative tools run in the cloud, not on your graphics card. Local AI using Nvidia graphics cards or other GPUs isn't on Corel's roadmap, though John didn't rule it out if demand grows. Her logic: vector artists don't typically have the monster GPUs of video editors or 3D artists, and shouldn't need one. The best laptops for graphic design can be more adaptable, and cheaper, than the best laptops for 3D modelling, for example.

Subscribers and maintenance customers can now upload system, custom and brand fonts to CorelDRAW Web, and the browser version gains DWG and DXF export. Text-to-Vector is also in CorelDRAW Go and CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2026.

The novelty of typing a sentence into an AI platfor digital art software with an AI plugin and getting a picture wore off a long time ago. What matters now is what you can do with the result, and here the answer is quite a lot. Whether it saves real time will come down to how it copes with actual client jobs rather than polished demo files. But at least the AI's first attempt lands somewhere you can start working on it.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite costs $269/£319 per year, or $549/£659 for a perpetual licence. Launch promo: a week of unlimited AI vector generations with Vector Craft and Vector Master.