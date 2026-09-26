A solo developer not only drew this video game by hand, he also made all the music and sound effects with his own voice

As part of our Indie Game Dev Insider series, we've interviewed many developers who are taking a hand-crafted approach to their art. The counter movement against AI could be a boon for such games, whether the approach is hand-drawn or sculpted.

Now one solo dev is taking things further with a delightfully full-on DIY approach to making a game. As well as making all the art for his game with his own hands, he's also making all the music and sound effects with his own voice. The stick-figure visuals might not be GTA VI-level fidelity, but Punch to Defend looks like a whole lot of fun.

If your inspired to finally get to work on your own masterpiece, see our guides to the best game development software and the best laptops for game development.

Milan-based dev Kuro Naeda describes Punch to Defend as an "incremental tower defense game made with love and bad decisions".

"Haters will say I didn't make it all alone but, believe it or not... those are drawings of a man in his 20s," the developer says of the somewhat rough-and-ready game art. "And so are the sound effects and music."

Said sound design consists of Kuro singing, beat boxing and otherwise mouthing sound effects with as much gusto as Michael Leslie Winslow in the Police Academy movies.... Perhaps without quite the same range, but it's amazing all the same.

As for the gameplay, "you upgrade little guys, fight increasingly stronger enemies and make numbers go up. You earn tears, buy upgrades and keep pushing until the game becomes unreasonable".

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Challenges unlock fusions, letting you combine units into new ones, and every fusion gets its own artwork, abilities and stats.

"You can even fuse a unit with itself. Yes, that's a lot of work for something this stupid, but here I am," the developer writes on his Kickstarter page, where he's already achieved triple his ambitious funding target of $113.

"Not being able to draw or make music shouldn't stop anyone from making games. Except me probably," he writes on Reddit.

Asked about why he set his funding target so low, the developer explains: "It's a one man project, I just need the money to upload it to steam and some extra for pizza and coffee".

"The kickstarter funds will be used for beatbox equipment maintenance," he clarifies in another comment. "Food (maintenance) that arrives in my mouth (beat box equipment)".