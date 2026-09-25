This $30 phone charger gives speeds to rival wall plugs, and it's down to $23
The Sharge Mini 2 power bank gives you a full battery and looks good doing it.
I've tried countless portable chargers over the years, and they often prioritise heavy-duty capacities over pocketable, daily utility. The Sharge Flow Mini 2 broke that mold on its release late last year, and right now it's down from $29 to $22.90 over at Amazon.
This pocket-sized 5,000mAh power bank offers fast-charging while keeping things relatively cable-free. It offers a far more practical approach to charging than 90% of the bricks out there, and at the new price, I think it's one of the better super-practical, cool-looking tech deals.
Of course, if you want to explore more heavy-duty laptop chargers, we've got a guide for the best power banks out there. But if it's portability you're after, the Sharge Flow Mini is a strong recommendation.
Getting 22.5W fast-charging hardware in a pock size is rare, and getting up to $6 off is a nice discount on an already well-priced unit. It's perfect for a day trip.
Sharge Flow Mini 2 deep dive
At the heart of the Sharge Mini 2 is a 5,000mAh cell configuration, with a built-in USB-C cable for immediate top-ups with dual swappable connectors for iOS and Android. It's all pretty seamless, and the metallic trim, splash of orange and charge lights all look pretty cool (not something I ever thought I'd be saying about a power charge).
When put head-to-head with other options, such as the $55 Anker MagGo 5K, the Sharge Mini is smaller and costs nearly $30 less.
So it's perfect, right?! Well, no, and while the compact power bank battery reaches up to 22.5W and handles steady low-battery background anxiety well, it still trails the market-leading capacities found on the larger Anker Prime 20K. Yet that is $89! So for the sub-$30 price, I still think the Mini Pro is a great option.
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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