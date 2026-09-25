This $30 phone charger gives speeds to rival wall plugs, and it's down to $23

I've tried countless portable chargers over the years, and they often prioritise heavy-duty capacities over pocketable, daily utility. The Sharge Flow Mini 2 broke that mold on its release late last year, and right now it's down from $29 to $22.90 over at Amazon.

This pocket-sized 5,000mAh power bank offers fast-charging while keeping things relatively cable-free. It offers a far more practical approach to charging than 90% of the bricks out there, and at the new price, I think it's one of the better super-practical, cool-looking tech deals.

Of course, if you want to explore more heavy-duty laptop chargers, we've got a guide for the best power banks out there. But if it's portability you're after, the Sharge Flow Mini is a strong recommendation.

Sharge Flow Mini 2 deep dive

(Image credit: Future)

At the heart of the Sharge Mini 2 is a 5,000mAh cell configuration, with a built-in USB-C cable for immediate top-ups with dual swappable connectors for iOS and Android. It's all pretty seamless, and the metallic trim, splash of orange and charge lights all look pretty cool (not something I ever thought I'd be saying about a power charge).

When put head-to-head with other options, such as the $55 Anker MagGo 5K, the Sharge Mini is smaller and costs nearly $30 less.

So it's perfect, right?! Well, no, and while the compact power bank battery reaches up to 22.5W and handles steady low-battery background anxiety well, it still trails the market-leading capacities found on the larger Anker Prime 20K. Yet that is $89! So for the sub-$30 price, I still think the Mini Pro is a great option.