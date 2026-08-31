This tiny "life-saving" charger takes the guesswork out of juicing up – and right now it's 26% off

Laptop chargers don't tend to be the sleekest-looking pieces of tech, but the Sharge Pixel 140W 3-Port GaN Charger does its best to change that. It's tiny, has a slightly retro futurist, slightly Apple-like design, and right now there's 26% off on Amazon, reducing i to $69.98, a record low price.
As well as its providing plenty of power in a tiny package, the Pixel has the advantage of a dot-matrix display that shows the charging information in real time. It’s a detail that looks attractive in the way it's executed but also serves a useful function, taking the guesswork out of charging your laptop, phone or other device by showing the current power draw on each port (for other options, see our guide to the best power banks).
The Sharge Pixel is a GaN (gallium nitride) charger, offering greater efficiency than tradition silicon options. Despite its tiny size, it provides up to 140W USB-C Power Delivery, making it suitable for even a demanding laptop like a MacBook Pro. It also has three ports, so you can charge multiple devices at once.
There are plenty of cheaper options out there, but they tend to be either underpowered or big and ugly. The Pixel is elegantly compact and light, has a surprisingly useful display.
One review based on a verified purchase via Amazon describes it as a "life saver on the road" that can charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max in around an hour.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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