This tiny "life-saving" charger takes the guesswork out of juicing up – and right now it's 26% off

Laptop chargers don't tend to be the sleekest-looking pieces of tech, but the Sharge Pixel 140W 3-Port GaN Charger does its best to change that. It's tiny, has a slightly retro futurist, slightly Apple-like design, and right now there's 26% off on Amazon, reducing i to $69.98, a record low price.

As well as its providing plenty of power in a tiny package, the Pixel has the advantage of a dot-matrix display that shows the charging information in real time. It’s a detail that looks attractive in the way it's executed but also serves a useful function, taking the guesswork out of charging your laptop, phone or other device by showing the current power draw on each port (for other options, see our guide to the best power banks).