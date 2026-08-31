These crystal clear earphones only went on sale in July and there's already 5% off

I've been using the Binary 1900 for a few weeks now, and I"m a fan. Not only because it offers an excellent all-rounder sound profile, with its punchy bass, warm mids, elevated vocal range, and extended but relaxed treble. But also because it's only £230 – reduced now to £218 over at Amazon.

For context, I thought it's older brother, the Binary Acoustics EP321 was one of the best treble-forward IEMs of last year. And both IEMs share some similarities. Both are clear and favour focus on an extended treble, with accents on the mid treble and air regions. But they both have solid bass, too, and elevated upper mids to bring vocals forward in the mix.

In short, they offer fairly similar sound profiles, but with this Amazon deal, the 1900 is almost £100 cheaper! That's not quite low enough to make my list of the best budget IEMs, but it's definitely in the affordable range of things. Bottom line: for £218, this is really good sound quality.

Save 5% (£12) Binary 1900: was £230 now £218 at Amazon The Binary 1900 are a classy pair of earphones that offer sound quality above their $230 price point, so to see them discounted – even by £12 – is worth shouting about. I think they're really clean, clear but with a punchy bass and a warm midrange presentation. The extended treble and lowered upper midrange mean there's detail, but it's not fatiguing.

What's in a number?

The Binary 1900 rest up on the beautiful walnut Valley Tray from FormAndGrain Co (Image credit: Future)

The Binary Acoustics 1900 stands out in the crowded £200 category with its clearly though-out sound profile, and its better-than-average design. Paying homage to the Ennio Morricone-led, 1998 film The Legend of 1900, its stainless steel faceplates have an elegant turn of the century design on top of lightweight 3D-printed resin shells. Inside, there's a six-driver hybrid setup: a 10mm dynamic driver paired with a 6mm passive radiator for bass, alongside four balanced armatures managed by a three-way crossover.

Now, as I've said, these are clean and clear, but rather than chasing hyper-clinical frequency curves, the 1900 delivers a warm, lush, analogue sound. The bass has authoritative, physical impact without muddying the detailed midrange or the airy, non-fatiguing top end.

Against rivals like the strictly Harman-tuned Truthear Nova (£140) or the leaner, more analytic Letshuoer Cadenza 4 (£228), the 1900 is a bit more emotional – you get a sophisticated v-shape. The main trade-off lies in the uninspired accessories; the included silver-plated cable lacks modular plugs, which is a big fail at this price point. Nevertheless, for listeners who favour rich sound, excellent comfort, and textured bass over stark neutrality, the Binary 1900 hits a sweet spot that easily competes with the best of its peers.