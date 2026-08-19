Some of my favourite earphones are now as low as $20 in this Back to School sale

The Chinese audio retailer HiFiGo is currently running a summer sale on some of its best-reviewed earphones, and I've selected the absolute best options below.

I've reviewed many of these, and have had listening time with all but two of them, and I think they're all worth checking out – whether they offer exceptional value, like the $20 Pula ARC IEM, or some of the best audio quality I've tested, as with the $257 Binary Acoustics EP321.

I've grouped the IEMs in ascending price with notes on sound, but if you're still hungry for more IEM ideas, head over to my list of the best budget IEMs currently on the market.