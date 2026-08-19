Some of my favourite earphones are now as low as $20 in this Back to School sale
There's not a single dud amongst these 11 IEMs.
The Chinese audio retailer HiFiGo is currently running a summer sale on some of its best-reviewed earphones, and I've selected the absolute best options below.
I've reviewed many of these, and have had listening time with all but two of them, and I think they're all worth checking out – whether they offer exceptional value, like the $20 Pula ARC IEM, or some of the best audio quality I've tested, as with the $257 Binary Acoustics EP321.
I've grouped the IEMs in ascending price with notes on sound, but if you're still hungry for more IEM ideas, head over to my list of the best budget IEMs currently on the market.
The other IEM that I haven't heard on this list, but one who's reputation proceeds itself. The DaVinci is pretty iconic at this point, with it's lush and natural mid-range with full-bodied vocals, sandwiched by big bass and measured treble. I really want to get ears on this IEM!
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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