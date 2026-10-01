It's International Coffee Day, and there's up to 50% off coffee makers at Amazon

International Coffee Day comes at just the right time of year in the northern hemisphere. Observed on 1 October, it falls just as autumn sets in and you really need a decent brew to get the creative juices flowing.

And the great thing is that it brings with it some huge coffee maker deals. These include a massive $250 off the highly rated De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Plus at Amazon. That's half price!

See below for more details on this and other coffee maker deals at Amazon this International Coffee Day. Also note that Amazon's Early Prime Big Deals are popping up – sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial to grab those.

The best coffee maker deals this International Coffee Day

Great value Save 19% Casabrews 5418 Pro Espresso Machine: was $199.99 now $161.99 at Amazon With a simple, sleek minimalist design, the Casabrews 5418 Pro is a great value entry-level espresso machine that delivers cafe-style speed for home use. Stainless steel and thermal-ceramic components distribute heat well and make it an efficient option for preparing a morning espresso without slowing down your routine.

Massive deal! Save 50% ($250) De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Plus: was $499.95 now $249.95 at Amazon De'Longhi's one of the strongest names for a balance between quality and value in the home coffee maker world. The Dedica Maestro Plus is a beautifully designed espresso machine with an automatic steam wand and three coffee temperature and milk foam settings, making it easier to get the perfect espresso the way you want it.

3 machines in 1 Save $100 Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso & Rapid Cold Brew Maker: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Want to add more versatility to your home coffee brewing game? The Ninja Luxe is three machines in one, allowing you to brew espresso, drip coffee and rapid cold brew in multiple styles. If you have the space for it, this is a coffee maker for every season and every occasion, and $100 off is a great deal!