It's International Coffee Day, and there's up to 50% off coffee makers at Amazon

International Coffee Day comes at just the right time of year in the northern hemisphere. Observed on 1 October, it falls just as autumn sets in and you really need a decent brew to get the creative juices flowing.
And the great thing is that it brings with it some huge coffee maker deals. These include a massive $250 off the highly rated De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Plus at Amazon. That's half price!
See below for more details on this and other coffee maker deals at Amazon this International Coffee Day. Also note that Amazon's Early Prime Big Deals are popping up – sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial to grab those.
The best coffee maker deals this International Coffee Day
With a simple, sleek minimalist design, the Casabrews 5418 Pro is a great value entry-level espresso machine that delivers cafe-style speed for home use. Stainless steel and thermal-ceramic components distribute heat well and make it an efficient option for preparing a morning espresso without slowing down your routine.
De'Longhi's one of the strongest names for a balance between quality and value in the home coffee maker world. The Dedica Maestro Plus is a beautifully designed espresso machine with an automatic steam wand and three coffee temperature and milk foam settings, making it easier to get the perfect espresso the way you want it.
Want to add more versatility to your home coffee brewing game? The Ninja Luxe is three machines in one, allowing you to brew espresso, drip coffee and rapid cold brew in multiple styles. If you have the space for it, this is a coffee maker for every season and every occasion, and $100 off is a great deal!
If filter coffee is your potion of choice, the Braun PureFlavor is an enduring favourite for its timeless minimalist design and versatile program options. It's easy to choose the brew you want: fast, regular, bold, or over ice, and it can make up to 14 cups fast, while the plate and specially designed carafe keeps coffee warm for up to 4 hours.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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