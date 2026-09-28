These 9 kitchen items are icons of design, and they all have big discounts in Amazon's early Prime Big Deals

It's easier to find inspiration in the kitchen when you're preparing meals with a bonafide masterpiece of contemporary design. At least that's my justification every time I buy a new accessory that might not be 100% essential.
The best kitchen design icons are as functional as they are beautiful, from coffee machines that simplify and brighten up your morning to corkscrews and pepper mills that make a statement but also just work effortlessly and reliably, and for a long, long time.
The good news is that prices on a whole bunch of kitchen gear have been slashed over at Amazon as part of its "Early Prime Big Deals" (basically, its warm up to the annual October Prime Day sale). Some of the kitchen deals running now require Prime membership (you can sign up for a 30 day free trial), but I've spotted discounts on 9 iconic kitchen accessories that are currently available even if you're not a member (Prime members do get the benefit of free delivery).
9 kitchen design icons
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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