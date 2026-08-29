The massive Amazon Tech Week sale has up to 49% off these essential tools for creatives

There's a surprise Amazon Tech Week sale running right now in the UK (sorry to readers elsewhere), and there are some massive deals that creatives might want to take a look at. From laptops and tablets to peripherals like mice, SSDs and webcams, there are discounts of up to 49 per cent on a huge range of creative tech.

While we still have Black Friday coming in three months' time, some of these savings are easily good enough to consider now if you're looking to upgrade your studio or home office. You can visit the main Amazon Tech Week page to browse all the deals, or see below for our 10 favourites on products that we and our sister sites have tested.

If you want help choosing the best creative tech for your needs, see our top buying guides for creatives. In the meantime, here are our Amazon Tech Week recommendations while the deals last.

10 Amazon Tech Week deals for creatives

Save 29% (£85) Crucial X10 Pro (2TB) : was £289.99 now £204.99 at Amazon Twice as fast as its predecessor and with a wonderfully solid and compact design, this portable external SSD is one of our favourites. The fast 2100MB/s read and 2000MB/s write speeds make it a great option for anyone who wants to edit video directly off and external storage device. See our full Crucial X10 review. Read more Read less ▼

Save £225.99 Asus ProArt 27in 4K Monitor: was £499.99 now £274 at Amazon This was already one of the best-value 4K USB-C monitors for creatives. We find 27in at 4K to be the sweet spot for a home office or studio. This ProArt beauty covers 100% of the sRGB and Rec. 709 colour spaces, and it's Calman verified for accuracy. With 45% off, this is a great price. Read more Read less ▼

Save £48 Wacom Intuos Pro Medium: was £339 now £291 at Amazon If you're looking for a dedicated drawing tablet to use with a computer, the new and improved Wacom Intuos Pro Medium is our current top pick, offering precise control, great customisation options and a smooth drawing experience with Wacom's Pro Pen 3. See our full Wacom Intuos Pro review for more details. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% Logitech Mx Master 3S Mouse: was £78.85 now £68.99 at Amazon Logitech's wireless mouse got an update recently with the release of the MX Master 4, but the classic Master 3 is still a fine choice for its ergonomic design and productivity-improving features like its thumb wheel, MagSpeed scrolling and programmable buttons. Read more Read less ▼

Save £45.84 TourBox Elite Plus Controller: was £299.99 now £254.15 at Amazon Speaking of productivity, the TourBox Elite changed my life when I started using it for video editing in Davinici Resolve. This sleek handy Bluetooth controller with haptic feedback can also be used to assign shortcuts to speed up work in Adobe software like Photoshop, Lighroom and Premier. See our TourBox Elite review for more details. Read more Read less ▼

Save £80 Apple iPad Air (M4, 11in): was £749 now £669 at Amazon We continue to rate the iPad Air as the best iPad for most people. It offers an excellent drawing experience with Apple Pencil Pro (sold separately) in apps like Procreate plus enough power for light creative work, which is all most people are likely to be doing on a tablet of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save £40 Amazon Kindle (newest gen): was £134.99 now £94.99 at Amazon The Kindle remains the world's favourite e-reader and with good reason. It makes it easy to access a massive library of books anywhere, it's light and well-built, and the paperlike e-ink display is easy on the eyes. Read more Read less ▼

Save £110 Epson EcoTank ET-2861 Ink Tank Printer: was £239.99 now £129.99 at Amazon Speaking of ink, if you're looking for a general, all-round printer for the home or office, this a great saving on the highly rated Epson EcoTank ET-2861, and with a decent amount of coloured ink included. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% (£110) Asus Vivobook X1607 : was £239.99 now £129.99 at Amazon There are several laptops in the Amazon Tech Week sale, including some gaming laptops with more power, but this is the most impressive saving. With integrated graphics and Intel's i5 processor, it's not a device for handling high-res video editing or complex projects in Photoshop, but it would make a good second laptop for general work tasks and entertainment. Read more Read less ▼