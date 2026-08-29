The massive Amazon Tech Week sale has up to 49% off these essential tools for creatives

There's a surprise Amazon Tech Week sale running right now in the UK (sorry to readers elsewhere), and there are some massive deals that creatives might want to take a look at. From laptops and tablets to peripherals like mice, SSDs and webcams, there are discounts of up to 49 per cent on a huge range of creative tech.
While we still have Black Friday coming in three months' time, some of these savings are easily good enough to consider now if you're looking to upgrade your studio or home office. You can visit the main Amazon Tech Week page to browse all the deals, or see below for our 10 favourites on products that we and our sister sites have tested.
If you want help choosing the best creative tech for your needs, see our top buying guides for creatives. In the meantime, here are our Amazon Tech Week recommendations while the deals last.
10 Amazon Tech Week deals for creatives
Twice as fast as its predecessor and with a wonderfully solid and compact design, this portable external SSD is one of our favourites. The fast 2100MB/s read and 2000MB/s write speeds make it a great option for anyone who wants to edit video directly off and external storage device.
See our full Crucial X10 review.
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This was already one of the best-value 4K USB-C monitors for creatives. We find 27in at 4K to be the sweet spot for a home office or studio. This ProArt beauty covers 100% of the sRGB and Rec. 709 colour spaces, and it's Calman verified for accuracy. With 45% off, this is a great price.
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If you're looking for a dedicated drawing tablet to use with a computer, the new and improved Wacom Intuos Pro Medium is our current top pick, offering precise control, great customisation options and a smooth drawing experience with Wacom's Pro Pen 3.
See our full Wacom Intuos Pro review for more details.
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Logitech's wireless mouse got an update recently with the release of the MX Master 4, but the classic Master 3 is still a fine choice for its ergonomic design and productivity-improving features like its thumb wheel, MagSpeed scrolling and programmable buttons.
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Speaking of productivity, the TourBox Elite changed my life when I started using it for video editing in Davinici Resolve. This sleek handy Bluetooth controller with haptic feedback can also be used to assign shortcuts to speed up work in Adobe software like Photoshop, Lighroom and Premier.
See our TourBox Elite review for more details.
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We continue to rate the iPad Air as the best iPad for most people. It offers an excellent drawing experience with Apple Pencil Pro (sold separately) in apps like Procreate plus enough power for light creative work, which is all most people are likely to be doing on a tablet of this size.
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The Kindle remains the world's favourite e-reader and with good reason. It makes it easy to access a massive library of books anywhere, it's light and well-built, and the paperlike e-ink display is easy on the eyes.
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Speaking of ink, if you're looking for a general, all-round printer for the home or office, this a great saving on the highly rated Epson EcoTank ET-2861, and with a decent amount of coloured ink included.
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There are several laptops in the Amazon Tech Week sale, including some gaming laptops with more power, but this is the most impressive saving. With integrated graphics and Intel's i5 processor, it's not a device for handling high-res video editing or complex projects in Photoshop, but it would make a good second laptop for general work tasks and entertainment.
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Our sister site Techradar rates this as the best webcam in its price range, giving it a 4.5-star review. It's a Full HD camera with built-in mics, HD light correction and a physical privacy shutter. At almost half price, it's now fantastic value.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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