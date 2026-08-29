Catch yourself a budget mouse from as little as $11

They are small yet essential, and if you're anything like me, sometimes the very last thing to be thought about when putting together a WFH set up. But mice are essential for anyone who works long hours at a desk, and there are thousands to choose from, often hitting the Small Fortune price territory.

But, as I recently discovered with the Logitech G305 Lightspeed mouse, you really don't have to pay loads of money for high-end performance and wrist-saving ergonomics. You just have to look at the 'gaming mouse' market.

Amazon is packed with bargain gems that punch far above their weight, giving digital artists, editors, and designers top-tier tracking and comfort without draining the bank account.

Whether you’re looking for super-quiet clicks for late-night editing sessions, vertical ergonomic designs to ease forearm strain, or customisable buttons to streamline your macro shortcuts, I’ve rounded up six of the absolute best budget PC mice available today.