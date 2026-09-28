We're fast approaching the season of autumn days and festive cheer, and while I already feel the cosiness creeping into my bones, something more nefarious lurks nearby...The weird food brand collab.

For a while, the novelty of pumpkin-spiced everything was somewhat charming; then it was tiring, and now it's borderline stomach-churning. But sadly, strange food collabs aren't just for Fall. Increasingly, big brands have embraced gross-out partnerships nobody asked for – I'm talking IKEA meatball lollipops and KFC cereal. But could there be more to this marketing fad than merely leaving a bad taste in our mouths?

(Image credit: Ingka Group/Chupa Chups)

Gross and unconventional food brand collabs have been growing in popularity, leveraging the unexpectedness of the strange to draw attention. For instance, the aforementioned IKEA x Chupa Chups meatball lollies presented a golden opportunity for a quirky campaign packed with weird visuals and interactive taste testing, tempting people into stores and captivating social media. Visually disturbing and flavourfully violating (presumably), it was a genius subversion of expectations from both iconic brands.

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For other food brands, an unexpected collaboration can be a great leg up in the branding world. A unique way to stand out from the crowd, Surreal Cereal's collaboration with KFC shines in its slightly nauseating visuals featuring the fast food chain's signature gravy being poured over a bowl of the aptly named 'KFCereal'. It's offbeat and unapologetic in its strangeness, unafraid to disgust consumers and challenge convention. When every branding convention has been overplayed, there's no choice but to get weird.

Why do weird food collabs work?

Central to strange food collabs is a sense of morbid curiosity. Does the thought of a Kraft Mac n' Cheese flavoured soda turn one's stomach? Likely yes. But does it also pique an unexpected curiosity? For some, also yes. Multi-sensory campaigns build a better brand experience. This gives brands a great opportunity to launch in-store activations, social-led giveaways and other tactile audience interactions that engage far better than plain billboard ads.

This leads us on to the next benefit of these campaigns – the allure of exclusivity. Often these strange culinary combos are part of a limited edition drop, making them more attractive due to their scarcity. When marketed correctly, these bizarre collaborations carry the prestige of a collector's item, presenting the opportunity to own a piece of history.

But at the centre of gross-out food collaborations, it's all about the visuals. In an increasingly social-led marketing world, the curiosity-leveraging of an odd culinary collab with bright colours and oftentimes disturbing visuals is a recipe for scroll-stopping content. It's a game of subversion – many of us can picture the taste of a humble lollipop and an IKEA meatball. Our brains do the heavy lifting of the campaign before we've even had a taste.

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(Image credit: Kraft Dinner x Solly's)

The future of freaky food collabs

While they're increasing in popularity, odd food collabs are fundamentally a novelty. In the right context and with the right pairing, they're a great opportunity for brands to show a more playful side and challenge consumer expectations, but the danger comes in oversaturation. Too many wacky food brand collabs and things will soon start to get a little stale.

As we've seen with the pumpkin spice trend, relying on quirky, flavour-subverting branding can quickly feel overplayed. For now, the novelty of strange food brand collabs is fresh enough to feel exciting, but the best examples are ones that consider visuals and in-person activations at their core. Random gross-out collabs without substance will quickly get lost in the sauce. It's pairings with purpose that make the tastiest collabs.

(Image credit: Spam)

For more branding news, check out why the most important branding tool in 2026 isn't what you think, or take a look at why brands need to reclaim the joy of branding.