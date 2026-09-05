These cute cat ads don't seem to make sense – which is why they're genius

Cats are fascinating, aren't they? Take this quote from the author and journalist Christopher Hitchens (he might not have said it first, but he said it best): "Owners of dogs will have noticed that, if you provide them with food and water and shelter and affection, they will think you are god. Whereas owners of cats are compelled to realize that, if you provide them with food and water and shelter and affection, they draw the conclusion that they are gods."

That's only the tip of the iceberg. I could write an entire book on the personality quirks of cats, from their marked indifference to your daily schedule to their uncanny ability to find a single sunbeam in a room.

So I'm always surprised, when it comes to featuring cats in adverts, that creative teams don't draw on this rich well. Nine times out of ten, they just go with "Make the cat cute." That's all.

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Swerving the cliches

On the one hand, you can't fault their logic. Cute cat memes do make up an unhealthy proportion of my Instagram feed, so there's clearly a market for this stuff. But sometimes, I wish advertisers would go further and experiment a little. Which means I was delighted to see cat food brand Smalls doing just that, with its latest poster campaign.

There's no cat food in sight. No bowl, no bag, no ingredients list. Just a phrase that ends in "... is cat". That might sound a bit confusing, but once you've seen a few of the posters, all becomes clear.

"Getting the good spot is cat" is stamped in brown type on a butter-yellow background, next to a photo of a ginger tom, sprawled imperiously across a carpet. "Irish exiting is cat" is accompanied by a shot of a cat slipping out of frame past someone's ankles. Others read "Solitude is cat", "A dirty martini is cat" and the more direct and to-the-point "Smalls is cat".

(Image credit: Smalls)

(Image credit: Smalls)

(Image credit: Smalls)

Trusting the audience

It's an odd, funny and slightly perplexing campaign, which I think will help the brand enormously to stand out from the crowd. Particularly among an audience of a certain age, who remembers the similarly ungrammatical memes of the 2000s ("I Can Has Cheezburger", anyone?).

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What I like most is how it doesn't talk down to consumers, and trusts them to do a bit of brain work. For example "dirty martini is cat" doesn't make a lot of sense, literally. But if you know cats and lovers of dirty Martinis, you know both are grounded in the same philosophy: doing your own thing, on your own terms, without much interest in what anyone else thinks.

Smalls is clearly looking long-term here, because what it's built isn't so much an ad campaign an entire brand language. "X/Y/Z is cat" is a template you can drop almost anything into: a behaviour, a drinks order, a way of leaving a party. And the odder the metaphors get, the more consumers are likely to be intrigued and pay attention.

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Some, of course, will just dismiss thing as dumb, and I can see why. But I reckon Smalls is on to something. Most brand campaigns explain themselves to death, layering tagline over strapline over copy until any wit or subtlety is lost.

Smalls has gone to the opposite extreme, believing that even a daft phrase can carry meaning if it's repeated enough. That's creatively brave, and my bet is that it will pay off. Which would, of course, be cat.