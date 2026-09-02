The new Disney World logo design is actually kind of genius
It's certainly better than the 50th anniversary offering.
When Disney revealed the logo for its 50th anniversary back in 2019, the response was mixed. It wasn't clear whether the company had deliberately included what looked like a pair of Mickey Mouse ears in the design – but this time, there can be no mistaking the visual pun.
The '55' logo has started appearing on images advertising merch for the Florida destination. And not only is it a delightfully retro reference to the original 'globe' icon from the resort's opening in 1971, but it also features a much more satisfying take on those giant mouse ears.
Yes, in case it isn't blindingly obvious, the rounded bottoms of the two '5's sit like ears atop the retro globe. It's a super simple yet effective design, and it's already winning over Disney fans.
"Massive improvement over the 50th wow," one X user comments, while another adds, "Absolutely fire logo!'. Another sums up, "How is everything they've released about the 55th so far leaps and bounds better than the 50th?"
The logo hasn't been officially announced by Disney, but judging by the early response, it's set to be a winner.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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