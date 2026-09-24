The Taylor Swift iPhone colour theory feels like it's not a joke anymore

Has Taylor Swift secretly been working with Apple to coordinate her album colours with that of the iPhone lineup? It sounds like a wild suggestion – and it certainly started as a joke – but it's becoming more compelling every year. While last year's Cosmic Orange and Teal handset were suspiciously aligned with The Life of a Showgirl album colour, no-one had quite made the connection that this seems to be a pattern.

But Taylor is about to release an 'Encore' for that album, and the promo colour is overwhelmingly dark red. What is the new iPhone colour of the year? Yup, you guessed it, it's also dark red. And black. There's also black.

This has led people to look back on the pair's releases, and 1989 (Taylor's Version), TTPD, and TLOS all fall under the same matchy-matchy design pattern.

Latest Videos From Creative Bloq Watch full video here:

A post shared by wigconic (@wigconic.yt) A photo posted by on

I want to say that this is slightly tongue in cheek, but it is a ridiculous coincidence how often the colours align. Is it just a case of the two brands following universal colour trends every single year?

But the thing is, it wouldn't actually be totally unbelievable given the fact she works closely with Apple Music – that platform often hosts tiny Easter eggs for fans to obsess over. Taylor has also done ads for Apple Music in the past. And with Apple and Taylor Swift among the world's biggest brands, it's not a stretch to suggest behind-the-scenes conversations may have happened.

What do you think of this potential collab?