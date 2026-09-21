Forget iPhone 18's Dark Cherry, these gorgeous cases let you play with seasonal colours in a less permanent way

Autumn is officially upon us, and with it a gorgeous palette of seasonal colours to channel. After Apple leapt on the trend with its dark cherry-hued Burgundy handset, it got me thinking about how to enjoy the new season's colours in a less permanent way. After all, you cover your phone in a case so it matters less what the phone itself looks like and more the case you put on it.

With burgundy, royal blue and butter yellow leading the colour trends for the season, I went hunting for the phone cases that will showcase these sumptuous shades. I've tried several of these cases myself so can vouch for the quality. After all, the performance of a case is as important as the looks. See some gorgeous options below, which will fit any iPhone, not just the new model.