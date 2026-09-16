This artist blends traditional Chinese ink aesthetics with digital painting in Photoshop to create dynamic Three Kingdoms characters
Discover the work of concept designer Xianglong.
Xianglong is a concept designer from Chengdu who blends traditional Chinese ink aesthetics with digital painting in Photoshop to create dynamic Three Kingdoms characters (see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing and digital art.
Here he presents four examples of his character designs with striking, dramatic compositions. For more inspiration, see our other features on digital artists.
Huang Zhong: The Veteran Warrior
“This piece features the aged but formidable Huang Zhong, with mellow tones reflecting his fortitude and legendary archery skill.”
Hzhang Fei: The Fierce Vanguard
“I made use of bold brushwork here to convey Zhang Fei’s fearless spirit, with ink splashes emphasizing his imposing battlefield presence.”
Guan Yu: The God of War
“Here, I depicted Guan Yu’s battlefield prowess, merging ink textures with dramatic light and powerful composition.”
Ma Chao: The Mighty Cavalier
“This captures Ma Chao’s wild cavalry prowess, with dynamic composition and ink shades highlighting his heroic charm.”
You can see more of Xianglong's work on his ArtStation profile.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Inspired to work on your own digital art? See below for deals on drawing tablets that we've reviewed.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.
Download the Creative Bloq app for iOS
Download the Creative Bloq app for Android
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 20 years!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.