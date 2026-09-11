This artist upcycles vintage artwork to give forgotten paintings a quirky modern twist

The Canadian artist Heather Castles applies acrylic paints on vintage art surfaces to upcycle unloved or damaged old artworks. She often adds pop-culture fan art references in the original artist’s style. The results give forgotten paintings a fun second life with a quirky modern twist.

Below, Heather talks us through three examples of his work.

Harvest Moon

(Image credit: Heather Castles)

“I painted the ‘moon’ in soft colours to balance the warm details. The glossy original painting and the more matte, textured acrylic that I added created a lovely effect of texture and light that cannot be captured in print.”

To Isengard

(Image credit: Heather Castles)

“I couldn’t resist adding in a portrait of the popular meme of a twiggy tree running to Isengard! I love that he’s so tiny yet leading the way – much like the hobbits were eager to help their friends in battle.”

As You Wish

(Image credit: Heather Castles)

“I chose to paint this tender moment from The Princess Bride before they kissed, because when I watched this epic film as a kid, I always had the same disgusted thought: ‘they’re kissing again!’

You can see more of Heather's work on her website.

Get the gear

Inspired to replenish your own art supplies? See below for deals on the gear you need for acrylic painting.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.

Download the Creative Bloq app for iOS

Download the Creative Bloq app for Android