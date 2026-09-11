This artist upcycles vintage artwork to give forgotten paintings a quirky modern twist
Heather Castles applies acrylic paints on vintage art surfaces, mimicking the original artist's style.
The Canadian artist Heather Castles applies acrylic paints on vintage art surfaces to upcycle unloved or damaged old artworks. She often adds pop-culture fan art references in the original artist’s style. The results give forgotten paintings a fun second life with a quirky modern twist.
Below, Heather talks us through three examples of his work.
Harvest Moon
“I painted the ‘moon’ in soft colours to balance the warm details. The glossy original painting and the more matte, textured acrylic that I added created a lovely effect of texture and light that cannot be captured in print.”
To Isengard
“I couldn’t resist adding in a portrait of the popular meme of a twiggy tree running to Isengard! I love that he’s so tiny yet leading the way – much like the hobbits were eager to help their friends in battle.”
As You Wish
“I chose to paint this tender moment from The Princess Bride before they kissed, because when I watched this epic film as a kid, I always had the same disgusted thought: ‘they’re kissing again!’
You can see more of Heather's work on her website.
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