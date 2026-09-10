Forget the iPhone Duo, these super cheap dumb phones offer the digital detox you're probably craving

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More isn't always better.

Dumb phones
(Image credit: Nokia / TCL / Punkt / Future / Edited with Gemini)

So after months of rumours and speculation, Apple has finally revealed the iPhone Duo, its first foldable phone. It offers more multitasking, more selfie-taking and more screen gazing.

But many people have started to realise that more digital time isn't necessarily good for us. More people are trying to limit their time on social media or commit to digital detoxes. If you don't want to disconnect completely but want less temptation of getting sucked into doomscrolling, the best phone to opt for in 2026 might not be one of the best camera phones but a dumb phone that handles all the basics while letting you forget that it's there.

Happily most dumb phones are also a lot cheaper than Apple's $1,999 new foldable too. Here are six choice picks.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

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