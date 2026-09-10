Forget the iPhone Duo, these super cheap dumb phones offer the digital detox you're probably craving

So after months of rumours and speculation, Apple has finally revealed the iPhone Duo, its first foldable phone. It offers more multitasking, more selfie-taking and more screen gazing.
But many people have started to realise that more digital time isn't necessarily good for us. More people are trying to limit their time on social media or commit to digital detoxes. If you don't want to disconnect completely but want less temptation of getting sucked into doomscrolling, the best phone to opt for in 2026 might not be one of the best camera phones but a dumb phone that handles all the basics while letting you forget that it's there.
Happily most dumb phones are also a lot cheaper than Apple's $1,999 new foldable too. Here are six choice picks.
Who needs a fold when you can flip? If you only need a dumbphone for calls and texts , this retro flip design model from TCL is a great affordable choice. Like the iPhone Duo, it has a front and internal display. Unlike the Duo, you get satisfying large physical buttons, including shortcut keys. The camera offers 5MP video recording.
You can till get devices from the original king of Dumb phones, known for their durable design and reliability. Whether you plan on using it as a dumbphone or a spare burner phone for emergencies, it has a super robust build, dual sim capacity and space for up to 500 text messages.
Europe only
If you're in Europe, this is an option if you're looking for a sleek dumb phone that makes a statement. HMD is a Finnish company created by former Nokia exec. With a more modern aesthetic available in three colours, this social-media-free phone flips open to reveal a physical keypad with slim buttons and a large screen. You flip it open to answer calls and snap it shut to hang up. Nice.
The Punkt MP02 is one of the nicest-looking minimalist dumbphones you'll find, if not the cheapest. It's been around since late 2021, yet it still regularly goes out of stock on the manufacturer's own website. Our Design Editor loves it for the combination of sleek retro design and bare minimum necessities, perfect for anyone who wants to remain operational but go into stealth mode.
The Mudita Kompakt is quite an unusual-looking dumb phone with its e-ink display. The paper-like, glare-free screen remains visible in harsh sunlight, making it an interesting option as a very mini ebook reader. It does have a camera, but the MuditaOS promises no ads or tracking, and when you need a full break, you can toggle on Offline+ Mode to disables GSM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, camera, and microphones.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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