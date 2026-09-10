Forget the iPhone Duo, these super cheap dumb phones offer the digital detox you're probably craving

So after months of rumours and speculation, Apple has finally revealed the iPhone Duo, its first foldable phone. It offers more multitasking, more selfie-taking and more screen gazing.

But many people have started to realise that more digital time isn't necessarily good for us. More people are trying to limit their time on social media or commit to digital detoxes. If you don't want to disconnect completely but want less temptation of getting sucked into doomscrolling, the best phone to opt for in 2026 might not be one of the best camera phones but a dumb phone that handles all the basics while letting you forget that it's there.

Happily most dumb phones are also a lot cheaper than Apple's $1,999 new foldable too. Here are six choice picks.