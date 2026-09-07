Save up to 52% on creative tech from Creality this Labor Day
Find impressive discounts on 3D printers, scanners, and laser engravers.
One for the makers: Creality is holding a pretty impressive Labor Day sale right now, with up to 33% off 3D printers, lasers, scanners, and accessories. We've tried and tested a fair range of Creality tech on our team, with consistent scores for usability and quality.
The best deal I'm seeing right now is $200 off the K2 Combo 3D printer model, which brings the price down to just $499. This machine is ideal for beginners or anyone dipping their toe into multicolour 3D printing, thanks to the included CFS for auto colour switching. For something more pro-level, there's a very nice $300 off the K2 Plus Combo – now $1,199 at Creality.
See our guide to the best 3D printers for some more recommendations, and don't forget to check out Creality's range of the best laser cutters as well as the best 3D scanners too.
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Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
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