Build your own t-shirt printing empire with £1,130 off this starter kit

As far as side-hustles go, I couldn't think of a cooler one than t-shirt printing, and as I'm personally interested in it, I put some hours into researching the first steps in building my very own t-shirt printing empire.

And to get everything that I'd need – a DTF (Direct-to-Film) A3 printer, a curing, smokeless oven and a heat press – individually will typically cost well over £3,000. So getting the lot for £2,339 – although a significant investment – is actually a bargain. And it's worth noting that this deal is only from the Procolored site – the same bundle is £3,099 over at Amazon.

If you're looking for more crafting equipment, including the best 3D printers, we've got you covered. But for now, let's look at why this t-shirt printing deal may or may not be right for you.

Procolored K13 Lite: was £3,548 now £2,339 at procolored.com This DTF printer, heat press and smokeless oven is all you need to start your t-shirt-making business. It's a massive investment, but you'll be saving over a grand with this deal.

Why I'm seriously tempted to get this t-shirt making bundle (and what's not ideal)

The K13 Lite is not an entry-level machine. The 13-inch A3 printing capacity gives you the flexibility to handle large t-shirt graphics or print gang sheets of smaller logos for tote bags and hats. I reckon that beginners will appreciate the one-click ink setup and automated white-ink circulation, which bypass the steep learning curves usually associated with commercial printers. But make no mistake – this is a serious bit of kit that can definitely be used to fuel a small business.

One of the big pulls for me to this bundle is that as it'll be a home-based set up, the smokeless oven will be worth its weight in gold. Traditional DTF powder curing can create unpleasant fumes, but this oven significantly reduces odours and smoke, making it comfortable for a spare-bedroom studio.

However, it’s important to be realistic. First, this setup requires serious physical space. While the printer is relatively compact, adding the oven, heat press, and room to work means a standard desk simply won't cut it. I've got a shed with some spare room, so hopefully that'll be good enough.

Additionally, the Procolored Studio Lite RIP software is strictly Windows-only, which could be a frustrating roadblock for my Mac setup. Finally, it's good to remember that DTF printing is a multi-step, hands-on workflow. Even with automatic cleaning cycles, the equipment still requires consistent maintenance to prevent ink clogs if left sitting idle.

If you have the space, a Windows PC, and the dedication to manage a hands-on workflow, this pink powerhouse bundle offers incredible value. It delivers professional-grade, vibrant apparel transfers that can quickly elevate your side hustle into a legitimate business.