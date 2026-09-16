The budget 3D printer we most recommend for beginners is now half price

If you've been planning to get into 3D printing and waiting for the right deal to come along, now could be the moment. The Elegoo Centauri Carbon is now reduced to just £209 at JoyBuy in the UK – that's over 50% off the already low retail price for this great-value printer.

We rate this the best budget 3D printer in our comparative guide to the best 3D printers overall. We think it's a good choice for beginners since it makes it so simple to get started pretty out of the box with very minimal setup needed.

An ideal budget 3D printer for beginners

We highly rate Elegoo's first foray into Core XY FDM printing. Unlike many FDM 3D printers out there, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon leaves very little work to do in assembly. There are no gantries to bolt together. All that is needed is to remove the accessories and shipping foam from inside, remove three screws and plug in the screen. You can be up and running in just a few minutes.

The enclosed system is styled similarly to Elegoo's Mars resin printers, with similar graphics and a dark grey metal housing. It's solidly built and caters well to filaments that require different setups with a lift-off glass top panel, and a two-sided build plate, both of which are clearly marked so you know what to use and when.

There's a built-in camera, so you can film timelapses of your print jobs and monitor in real time, and a self-clean function. And despite making things as easy as possible, there's plenty of opportunity to dive deep once you're ready to start getting more hands on.

We think it's suited to anybody who needs speed, reliability and accuracy and can work within the 256 x 256 x 256mm build volume.

If you prefer to use liquid resin materials when 3D printing, check out my review of the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra, which is another super beginner-friendly machine from Elegoo.