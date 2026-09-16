I’m standing in a bustling gaming event held in a London pub, pint in one hand and a new console in the other, and it makes me wonder if I’ve accidentally gone back to 1998. Fittingly, it’s the Nexus Community First Play event, and it’s my first time going hands-on with Blaze Entertainment’s upcoming new retro gaming handheld.

It feels right because, back then, gaming PR was in its prime: the drinks flowed, the games were good, everyone seemed to know everyone, and the whole thing had a loose, scruffy excitement that has largely disappeared from the industry. Now we get presentations, demo stations and carefully managed hands-on windows, so being able to sit down with a beer and actually play the Evercade Nexus felt like a bit of a throwback.

It was a pretty good way to meet the Evercade Nexus for the first time, particularly after reading Alan Wen's Gamescom Nexus hands-on report. I've been an avid fan of the Evercade EXP-R (it's on my best retro game console guide), and I really like it. I like the size, the slightly chunky handheld feel, and that Evercade has resisted the temptation to make its machines look like yet another generic retro emulator. So when I first saw the Nexus, my immediate reaction, compared to the EXP-R, was that it was big.

Having actually held it, though, I'm less bothered by the size than first impressions suggest. It is bigger than the EXP-R, obviously, but it's also surprisingly light, and the shape works nicely. The rear grips give you somewhere to put your hands and, after a few minutes, I stopped thinking about the size. The Nexus isn't better or worse than the EXP-R in that respect; it's just going after something different.

(Image credit: Future)

Evercade Nexus is designed with purpose

The Nexus feels like Evercade has finally decided what it wants its hardware to be: a proper handheld that can comfortably play 32- and 64-bit games. And because of that, two things hit me immediately: the screen and the sticks. The 5.89-inch display is big, crisp, and bright, and after spending time with the EXP-R, the new Nexus's extra screen real estate is obvious. The difference is even more noticeable when you start playing 32- and 64-bit games, because these are designed around TVs, not little handheld screens.

Then there are the two analogue sticks, sitting symmetrically on either side of the display. I really like this. I've found it takes me a little while to adjust whenever I go back and forth between controllers with different stick layouts, and I still sometimes find myself thinking about where the offset sticks are on a Nintendo Switch 2. The Nexus doesn't ask me to do that. Both sticks sit where my hands expect them, and after a few minutes it just feels natural.

I had the chance to chat to Blaze Entertainment’s Senior Product Designer, Haydn Thomas, over a beer, and apparently the position of those sticks was one of the things the design team went back and forth on during development, which I can believe. It’s one of those decisions that sounds trivial until you hold the finished console and realise how much it changes the feel of a handheld, because it feels right for the games Evercade will be playing now and in the future – full 3D shooters and platformers – demand dual analogue sticks.

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(Image credit: Future)

The games on Nexus matter

That’s the takeaway: I didn't really understand why Nexus needed to be this big until I started playing the games. The games at launch – Banjo-Kazooie and Doom – aren't games that particularly care that you've got a nice little retro handheld; they need analogue movement, direct camera control, and enough screen space to actually see what's happening – though Haydn and I do laugh at how our eyes aren’t getting any younger, and a larger screen is handy.

Banjo-Kazooie in particular feels like a good test. It's a game where you want to look around, move the camera, make those little adjustments as you navigate a level or search for secret little hidden collectables, and having two proper sticks on a big screen makes perfect sense. Playing Banjo-Kazooie and Doom was the moment at which I understood what Blaze is aiming for with the Nexus – a retro 3D games handheld. The hardware is changing because retro games are changing.

Yes, you can play Doom on the smaller EXP-R handheld, but you could probably play Doom on a pregnancy test if someone really committed to the bit. But why would you?

The other thing that surprised me was how much personality the Nexus's physical design has. Look closely, and you start spotting these little Evercade touches that make it feel like a lovingly designed handheld. Hayden points out how the ‘A’ from the Evercade logo has been pulled out and worked into the texture on the rear grips, while the cooling vents have a repeated ‘A’ design, and the light-up NEXUS logo on the front signals various statuses as well as personalisation, which gives it a slightly PlayStation-ish feel, but with the sharpened flat shell edges that recall the first Evercade EXP handheld.

None of this will sell a console on its own, obviously, but I like it. I've played enough anonymous retro handhelds to know what happens when the hardware is only there to push emulation. You pick one up, marvel at how many games it can run, then five minutes later you've forgotten what it looked like. The Nexus doesn't feel like one of those; it feels like an Evercade.

Because Evercade has built a unique ecosystem around physical cartridges, licensed games and collecting, the hardware having a recognisable identity makes sense. You aren't just buying a little box that happens to run old games; you're buying into a particular way of doing retro.

I see that thinking in the games too, particularly with Banjo-Kazooie and its sequel Banjo-Tooie. Blaze's new Banjo cartridge is a pretty big statement of intent because the company has worked from Rare's original source code rather than simply dumping an old ROM onto a cartridge. The result includes new assets and enemy designs, plus things discovered in the original code, including material that apparently wasn't even known to the original developers. There's even a level editor.

The Evercade EXP-R can play the Evercade library, including the new 32- and 64-bit cartridges like the upcoming Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack and Doom Collection, so Nexus isn't some hard reset where everything before it becomes obsolete. But after playing these games on Nexus, I can see why I'd want one.

(Image credit: Future)

Designed with 3D games in mind

The bigger screen and dual analogue sticks make a difference when you're playing something designed around 3D movement. That's what I kept coming back to at the event – it wasn't really about having a better spec sheet; it was about sitting there with Banjo or Quake running and feeling that the controls and screen were finally giving these games the space they need.

And now I'm thinking about what comes next. Give me Ready 2 Rumble, the weird forgotten Dreamcast games and those PS1-era oddities. Hopefully more Rare and Microsoft collections – Perfect Dark and Jet Force Gemini, perhaps? If Evercade can also keep digging into games that slipped through licensing cracks and never made it onto modern consoles, then Nexus can find its place.

I went into that London pub expecting a nostalgic afternoon of old games, but instead I found myself wondering what I wanted to play next. Maybe that's nostalgia talking, or the event’s ‘vibe’, but just the fact that I’m already thinking about what I’d like to play next on Nexus means it’s made an emotional connection, and in retro gaming, that matters a lot.

Pre-orders are open for the Evercade Nexus, releasing this October for $199.99 / $169.99.