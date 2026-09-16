Airbnb orders independent guesthouse to change its logo

Airbnb has reportedly demanded that an independent bed and breakfast in Portland, Dorset, change its wordmark because the global chain's lawyers believe it is too similar to its own – not the logo itself, but the "bnb" sitting right there in the name. Apparently, after B-side tried to register its logo as a trademark, Airbnb's lawyers sent a letter claiming the guesthouse could unfairly benefit from the 'similar' name and even damage Airbnb's reputation.

Usually when we cover these cases, it's the logo design itself that's the problem (like this recent case with Louis Vuitton). Here, even though the logos are nothing alike, it's almost more surprising that the logo design isn't what's being contested. It feels unbelievable that anyone could be trying to claim ownership over a phrase as ubiquitous as 'bnb'.

(Image credit: B-side/Airbnb)

The owners of Bnb-side, which was conceived to support the not-for-profit festival B-side financially, spoke to BBC Radio Solent and said they're holding firm. Rocca Holly-Nambi, director of B-side, and Cat Wightman, manager of the Bnb-side guesthouse, said: "We're just going to sit with our values and we are going to sit it out because we need to secure the future of B-side festival on the island, and the Bnb-side has been our way of doing this."

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Talking to The Guardian, they made the point that Portland is overrun by Airbnb properties, and many small local guesthouses have been put out of business because of it. Targeting Bnb-side in this way really isn't a good look for Airbnb.

Big companies often go after small ones for trademark infringement, and some have more basis than others. Of course, two brands operating in the same space would normally strengthen the case for a copycat claim – but do you really think these are similar enough?