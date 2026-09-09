During the mid 2010s, social media was awash with flex culture, fast cars and flashy brand logos, defining the new money influencer age. Thankfully, these days loud luxury logo branding has seemingly been laid to rest, but that means brands have been forced to get a little more creative with how they display their logo design, lest we return to the dark days of Gucci monogram tracksuits.

One brand nailing the brief is luxury Spanish fashion house Loewe, with its subtly genius new logo sandals. Before I give too much away, take a look for yourself and see if you can spot the logo – I promise once you see it, you won't be able to unsee it.

(Image credit: Loewe)

The crafty design features on Loewe's new Type Fussbett sandal, which evolved from the simple design of an everyday buckle. What has historically been an object of function is transformed into a feature accessory, forming the Loewe name across the shoe. It's a subtle yet clever flourish that proves how quiet luxury has usurped loud branding and garish logos.

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Despite the clever design, the sandals seemed to divide fans, with one writing, "I would buy them simply for the creativity in that hardware," while another undecided commenter wrote, "they’re ugly, but the concept is so gaggy that I rounded back to loving them." Another shared a similar sentiment, writing, "Kinda ugly, kinda chic, kinda quirky. Love it," while one fan commented, "Whoever thought of this one needed a cute lil bonus on that check."

For more logo design inspiration, check out how this counter-fashion brand logo cleverly uses negative space or take a look at the best fashion logos.