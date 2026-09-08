Nintendo has finally let us properly see The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, and after months of tiny glimpses and speculation, we now have a much better idea of what the 1998 classic will look like when it lands on Switch 2 this November.

And, well, it looks like Nintendo has been busy. The remake is getting a pretty serious visual overhaul, with Hyrule rebuilt in much greater detail, Link looking considerably more expressive, and the whole thing sitting somewhere between the familiar look of Ocarina of Time and the more polished fantasy style we've come to expect from modern Zelda games, which should put to rest any feelings that this remake won't meet expectations.

The big thing is that Nintendo doesn't appear to be treating this as a quick lick of paint. The environments have been rebuilt with modern materials and lighting; there's a free camera, and Link has more freedom of movement, including jumping, diving, and rolling around Hyrule rather than relying entirely on the movement rules that worked on the N64.

The Ocarina remake feels ambitious

This approach makes sense because Ocarina of Time is now 28 years old, and while its design still holds up remarkably well, some of the elements around it definitely belong to another era. Nintendo is being careful about how far it takes those changes, though. The remake is still very much Ocarina of Time, rather than Nintendo taking the original and trying to turn it into another Breath of the Wild.

During Nintendo's Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct, Eiji Aonuma described it as a "faithful interpretation using modern technologies", which is the right approach for a game this beloved. Change too little, and you end up with something that feels like an expensive texture pack; change too much, and somebody, somewhere, will be outside Nintendo HQ with a very angry sign.

More interesting changes are tucked away in there too. The ocarina, for example, gets a new modern twist. Instead of simply remembering the button combinations for each song, Switch 2 players can apparently hum, sing or play the notes into the console's microphone, with Link then playing the tune if he knows it. Nintendo is also adding a "threads of time" system to help with navigation, while time itself continues to pass as you explore towns and the wider world.

Then there's Link himself, who has had the sort of glow-up you'd expect after nearly three decades. The new model has much more detail in his clothing, face, and equipment, but Nintendo has kept the familiar silhouette and overall character design intact, which will probably matter more to fans than whether every individual texture is technically impressive.

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That's the tightrope Nintendo is walking with the Ocarina of Time remake, because people don't necessarily remember what the N64 version actually looked like. We remember how it felt, and that emotional connection shapes what we imagine it looked like.

For anyone who played it in 1998, that blocky little version of Hyrule has probably been receiving a free internal remaster every time you think about it. Your brain fills in the missing detail, the lighting, the scale, the atmosphere, all of it. So Nintendo isn't really competing with a 28-year-old game here; it's competing with people's memories of it.

The first teaser for the remake, shown back in June, gave us only a brief look at young Link, so this is the first time we've really seen the broader visual direction. And from what Nintendo has shown, it looks considerably more ambitious than a simple HD conversion.

Whether all those changes work once we're actually holding the controller is another question, but at least Nintendo seems to understand that remaking Ocarina of Time isn't about making everything shiny and calling it a day. It's about figuring out which bits need dragging into 2026 and which bits you absolutely leave alone.

We'll find out when The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5.