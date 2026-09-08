Some people are worried Apple's folding iPhone design could present a brand new health risk

Ah, the iPhone Ultra. Or iPhone Fold. Or iPhone Flip. Whatever it's going to be called, the folding iPhone is very much rumoured to be arriving this week, finally giving us a proper look at the most on-again-off-again tech product of the last five years. But while many are simply excited to learn more about the design and specs, others are begging: won't somebody think of the thumbs?

You've heard of 'iPhone pinky'; whereby one's little finger becomes sore as a result of resting a phone on it during a session of doomscrolling. But according to one physical therapist, the extra weight of the so-called iPhone Ultra could be bad news for our thumbs.

The folding iPhone is expected to be announced this week (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Leaks suggest the foldable iPhone could weigh up to 78g more than the standard iPhone 17 when folded, with the extra weight ramping up strain on users' hands. Musculoskeletal physical therapist Martin Ratcliffe recently told mobile phone recycling comparison site Compare and Recycle about what this means for your hands:

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“After several hours of use, the continued strain from the added weight can lead to fatigue and increase tension on the tissues, particularly the tissue around the thumb, which is the main finger used to navigate devices. Furthermore, the grip position may change because of the phone's foldable design. Overall, although the additional weight may be small, the repetitive strain and low-grade tension may lead to further stress and injury to surrounding tissues and joints.”

Users of existing foldable phones have complained about hand strain (Image credit: Samsung)

This all might sound a little alarmist, but there's precedent for foldable phone users complaining about hand strain. On a Reddit page for Samsung Galaxy Fold owners, users have asked whether others have experiencing aching or stinging hands.

Martin says to take breaks every 30-45 minutes to reduce the risk of tendon and muscle strains: “During these breaks, I recommend people put the phone down and look away to ensure a proper rest. People should stretch their palms and shake their hands for a few seconds to promote increased blood flow. Stretching each digit supports muscle repair and reduces tension.”