As someone who used to religiously blast music through their laptop, I don't think it's an exaggeration to claim that getting a speaker was life-changing. My current baby, the Sony ULT Field 5, is a must-snag for bass lovers who want to feel their music, not just hear it. With it's amped up specs and powerhouse performance, I'll admit it's probably too good for me, and yet I couldn't live without it now.

But if floor-shaking bass isn't your priority, there are plenty of great steals in Amazon's Labour Day sale. From sleek portable options to powerhouse rigs built for partying, there's a range of styles to suit your sound spec needs and even your interior design aesthetics.

Save 35% Sony ULT Field 5: was $349.99 now $228 at Amazon Be warned, the Field 5 is a big rig. Weighing in at approximately 3.3kg (7.3 lbs), it's not exactly an everyday portable speaker (we'll get to those soon), but it does come with a nifty carry strap. The sound is unmatched, offering two bass modes and crisp quality even at high volume – consider this the ultimate party speaker.

Save 39% Anker Soundcore 2: was $44.99 now $27.50 at Amazon A firm favourite if you want bang for your buck, the Anker Soundcore 2 is a great portable option for everyday use. Waterproof and with up to 24hr play time, this sleek speaker is a great grab-n-go option for beach days, picnics and alfresco fun, sturdy enough to withstand a range of adventures.

Save 30% Marshall Middleton: was $319.99 now $225.18 at Amazon A favourite of Creative Bloq's Editor Georgia, the Marshall Middleton is a perfect blend of style and power, offering punchy audio with crisp quality. Modelled after Marshall's iconic amps, the design is timeless, slick and portable enough to take on the go.

Save 25% JBL Charge 6: was $199.95 now $149.95 at Amazon The JBL Charge 6 has become the staple of my household, shared communally between my housemates and me. It boasts excellent sound quality and 28 hours of battery life, so every kitchen debrief is perfectly soundtracked. Its pill shape makes it great for portability, and the waterproof design means it's adventure-ready.

Save 25% JBL Clip 5: was $79.95 now $59.95 at Amazon Speakers don't get much more portable than JBL's adorable Clip 5, but don't be fooled by its dinky proportions. With JBL Pro Sound, it packs a serious punch, and with its waterproof and dustproof design, it's perfect for travelling – just clip n go.

Can't spot anything that takes your fancy? Check out these speaker deals sorted by region.