Standalone Android drawing tablets are on trend, and the new Huion Kamvas Pad 12 is interesting for a couple of reasons – it's a colour-accurate 2K+ 90Hz tablet for an affordable $499 / £449 – but not least because it aims to address some of the frustrations I had with the company's Kamvas Slate 13 when I reviewed it last year.

Huion Kamvas Pad 12: $499 at HUION Huion's new Android drawing tablet offers a 12.2-inch 2K+, 90Hz display (99% sRGB) with the brand's new PenTech 4.0 stylus. It runs on Android 16 OS and comes with pre-installed drawing apps.

The Slate 13 was an attractive, well-made tablet, and I liked the idea of having a proper Huion drawing device you could pick up and use without being chained to a computer. But it wasn't perfect. The hardware looked the part, yet the drawing experience could be frustrating, particularly when pen accuracy and responsiveness didn't behave as consistently as I'd have liked. For a tablet meant to put drawing front and centre, that was a fairly significant problem.

The new Kamvas Pad 12, announced at $499, takes a different approach with Huion's latest PenTech 4.0 technology and a new PW600C battery-free EMR pen, with importantly 5080 LPI resolution (it also reports a 260 PPS rate and ±0.3mm accuracy at the centre of the screen), which means, on paper at least, the numbers suggest Huion has been paying attention and is about to launch an Android drawing tablet to compete with Wacom's MovinkPad Pro.

(Image credit: Huion)

The Kamvas Pad 12 specs I like

Of all those figures, the 2g activation force is probably the one I'd pay most attention to. Pressure sensitivity figures have become something of a spec-sheet arms race – most artists aren't going to notice the difference between 8K and 16K levels – whereas how quickly and reliably a pen responds to a light touch can have a much more obvious effect on drawing. Of course, numbers on a press sheet are one thing and actually drawing with the pen is another, so I'll be particularly interested to see whether PenTech 4.0 solves the niggles I encountered with the Slate 13.

The screen is a 12.2-inch IPS panel running at 2400 x 1600, with a good 90Hz refresh rate, 236ppi and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It's fully laminated, which should help reduce that annoying visual gap between nib and cursor, and Huion has used its AG + AF nano-matte glass to cut reflections, resist fingerprints and add a little friction to the surface.

The Slate 13 already had a 90Hz display and a textured drawing surface, so this isn't a wholesale reinvention of Huion's screen technology, but the smaller 12.2-inch format makes more sense for a device intended to travel, and the 3:2 ratio is a nice touch for anyone who wants to use the tablet for reading, reference material or split-screen work as well as drawing.

(Image credit: Huion)

The Kamvas Pad 12 doesn't require a PC or Mac; it runs Android 16 with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an 8-core, 6nm MediaTek Genio 720 processor. It also has microSD expansion up to 1TB, four speakers, an 8MP front camera, and a 13MP rear camera, so it is clearly intended as an everyday tablet as well as a drawing device. But behind the standard Android spec is improved colour accuracy – 99% sRGB coverage and a claimed factory colour accuracy of ΔE <1.8. – which makes the Kamvas Pro 12 more interesting to artists than a generic Android tablet with a stylus bolted on.

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You get HiPaint, HiNote, MediBang Paint, ibisPaint and Clip Studio Paint out of the box. As someone who enjoys using the best drawing apps for Android drawing, like ArtRage and Heavy Paint, an Android tablet is a nice alternative to a desktop – though Apple still has a grip on Procreate. All these art apps sit alongside the wider Android app ecosystem, so you can have a reference image open, follow a tutorial, make notes, or watch Netflix without swapping back to another machine.

(Image credit: Huion)

An affordable Android art tablet

For $499 / £449, then, the Kamvas Pad 12 is shaping up to be a much more interesting Android art tablet than its previous releases. Huion has taken what worked about the Slate concept – a proper drawing-focused device that doesn't need a computer – and has aimed to put more emphasis on the bit that mattered most to me when using the Slate 13: the pen, accuracy and drawing experience.

That's the part I'm most curious about. The Pad 12 has the right ingredients, from the low activation force and PenTech 4.0 pen to the laminated 90Hz display and paper-like surface, but after using the Slate 13, I'm going to want to see those improvements in a drawing session rather than take Huion's word for it.

If the new tablet feels as good in practice as it looks on the spec sheet, the Kamvas Pad 12 could be the standalone Android drawing tablet Huion was reaching for with the Slate 13, only this time with fewer compromises for artists.