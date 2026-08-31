Traditional Korean folklore, attire and weaponry inspire this artist's striking fantasy character designs

Grayboxx Essennoir is an artist from South Korea who draws inspiration from traditional Korean attire, weaponry and folklore. Rather than viewing a whole forest, they focus on leaves and stems, weaving subtle narratives into characters and dark fantasy designs

Below, they present four pieces of character art as part of our series of features on digital artists. If you need to build your own art setup, see our guides to the best drawing tablets or the best laptops for drawing.

Voyager

(Image credit: Grayboxx Essennoir)

“This piece depicts a retired Grim Reaper’s life after leaving fierce duties behind. I placed him on a slow yet spirited ox with a delicious drink, enjoying some well-earned leisure time.”

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Reapers' Order

(Image credit: Grayboxx Essennoir)

“Captured here are novice Grim Reapers from Korean folklore, embodying a fresh yet tense emotion. The supervisor cat is watching from the front to ensures that these beginners stay on track.”

Incarnation

(Image credit: Grayboxx Essennoir)

“Inspired by the bear from the Korean creation myth, this piece depicts a benevolent mother spreading mercy and peace. Buddhist monastic robes perfectly complement her serene and compassionate character.”

Justiciar

(Image credit: Grayboxx Essennoir)

“Based on Hyunmu, a folklore creature of immense power, this character exudes soft warmth. Through his careful gaze, I emphasised the profound connection and tenderness shared with a tiny child.”

You can see more of Grayboxx's work on his ArtStation profile .

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