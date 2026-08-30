If Apple and Spotify are cracking down on AI slop, why can't YouTube? I think I know the answer

It's starting to feel a little like Groundhog Day. Every week or so, a different music platform tightens its AI policy just that little bit tighter.

A couple of weeks back, Spotify said it would start labelling AI-generated artists with “AI Persona” profile tags and ban them from both editorial and algorithmic recommendations. Apple Music have also introduced a 'Made With AI' label, while TIDAL has cut AI tracks off royalties entirely.

There are many more examples, but the direction of travel is clear. Music platforms are being overwhelmed with AI slop, listeners hate it, and the companies are taking action.

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So you'd expect the same dynamic, logically, to be playing out in online video. But here, well, things start to get a bit murky.

A shrinking view

Take, for instance, YouTube's recent change in what it counts as a "view". Up until now, long-form videos needed to be watched for around 10 to 30 seconds, before a public view was registered. Since 24 August, though, YouTube is registering a view the moment playback begins.

YouTube Just RUINED The View Count - YouTube Watch On

That might sound like a small technical change. But creators are fuming, because they believe it will reward exactly the kind of low-rent AI slop that's already flooding the system.

So what's YouTube playing at? Why do they not seem to be cracking down on AI slop in the way the music platforms are? The answer, I think, lies in the very different way the two camps make their money.

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Limited crackdown

First, though, it's important to qualify this: YouTube isn't doing nothing. Under its Inauthentic Content policy, it's pulled entire channels for mass-produced, low quality videos. And in July, it spelled out three categories that can't be monetised (generic and repetitive content, "off-putting" or emotionally manipulative content, and AI personas).

Sounds impressive. But here's my problem. It's enforcement after the fact, applied to channels that have already been uploaded, recommended and, in some cases, watched by millions. There's no badge on the video, no warning before you hit play. Compare that to TIDAL switching off royalties, or Spotify excluding an AI act from your Discover Weekly. The latter is prevention; the former is papering over the cracks.

Worse still, I don't think that's an accident. I think it's the business model working as it's been designed to.

Ads vs subs

The key here is that Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL are largely paid for by subscriptions. Every stream draws from the same royalty pool, and every fraudulent or AI-farmed stream takes a slice of that pool away from a legit artist.

Tidal is incentivised to protect its biggest stars, such as Audrey Nuna; YouTube not so much (Image credit: TIDAL)

YouTube doesn't have that problem, because it's less a subscription business, more an ad business. And ad businesses thrive on attention. So while Spotify's main interest is keeping the best artists on its platform, in order to keep subscribers happy, YouTube doesn't have that "problem". From the point of view of its business, the more videos, more watch time, more slots to sell against, the better… whether viewers enjoy them or not.

From that perspective, a mediocre AI-generated video doesn't steal revenue from a better one. It just adds another shelf to the shop. Whether the thing on that shelf was made by a person or a prompt matters less than whether someone pressed play.

Which brings us back to that view-count change. Registering a view the instant playback starts rewards precisely the thing AI slop is best at: getting a thumbnail clicked. YouTube deny this, of course, and frames the change as tidying up its metrics to match TikTok and Instagram. But my cynical old journalist mind says: follow the money.

And with a business model that demands views and view time above all else, it doesn't seem to be in YouTube's financial interests to care too much about quality of their content.