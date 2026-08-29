This artist reimagined Star Wars with a League of Legends splash art style

Based in Australia, Pavel Yurev is a 2D illustrator and character designer who has previously worked with Playrix. Now working in-house at Grafit Studio, he specialises in fantasy creatures and is inspired by computer games and movies.

Below he shows us three examples of his work as part of our series of features on digital artists. If you need to build your own art setup, see our guides to the best drawing tablets or the best laptops for drawing.

Lichtar

(Image credit: Pavel Yurev)

“Lichtar is an original character. I did a lot of cards for Blizzard, so I wanted to make this for a friend who was going through a difficult time.”

Elf

(Image credit: Pavel Yurev)

“This one is just a little character practice. I wanted to make something cute and warm that’s lit with a cozy mood via light and colour.”

Star Wars splash art

(Image credit: Pavel Yurev)

“I’m always excited when I look at Riot Games’ splash art pieces for League of Legends. I also love Star Wars, so I wanted to try something in the same style.

You can see more of Pavel’s work on his ArtStation profile .

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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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