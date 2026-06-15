This artist's created a fantasy world inspired by traditional Thai culture

Choomcherd Virapat is an environment concept artist based in Thailand whose work is shaped by his background in architecture. His first large-scale personal project is Phaya Akat, which means Sky Warrior in Thai.

This medieval fantasy world reflects the artist's Thai heritage and transition into concept art, digital art and visual development. Take a look at four intriguing sample scenes below.

Choomcherd's favourite tools at the moment are Photoshop, Blender, ZBrush and Plasticity. If you need tools for your own art, see our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets.

The Sanctuary

(Image credit: Choomcherd Virapat)

“Phaya Akat’s Sanctuary is a peaceful mountain village built around a hot spring, where people gather to cook, eat and rest, offering a calm refuge for the heroes of this world.

Palace of Mara

(Image credit: Choomcherd Virapat)

“An underground stronghold, now ruined and overgrown with vines, it was inspired by ancient Thai and Cambodian architecture, reimagined into something dark and haunting.”

The Sanctuary Kitchen

(Image credit: Choomcherd Virapat)

“The kitchen is the heart of the village, built around a natural hot spring, where people gather and prepare food together across seven stages, blending ritual, community and daily life.”

Khun Thong’s warship

(Image credit: Choomcherd Virapat)

“Khun Thong’s ship is a flying warship in Phaya Akat, serving as both battle vessel and refuge carrier, representing the heart of the world, inspired by traditional Thai culture.”

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