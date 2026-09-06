Someone's making Doom 3 BFG edition with DLSS 5

Nvidia's DLSS 5 might be the most controversial technology in gaming since the introduction of real-time ray tracing with its RTX 20-series GPUs. The neural rendering tech hasn't yet been released, but the leak of an unfinished iteration has prompted 'on' and 'off' comparisons that add more fuel to the argument that the AI-redrawing 'yassifies' characters and interferes with game developers' artistic visions.
Of course, it was only time before we got to see it applied to a mod of Doom 3 updated with real-time path tracing.
Over on YouTube, ruisu_enjeru has posted a video showing a work-in-progress graphics overhaul of Doom 3 BFG Edition. It makes use of a new rendering engine built from the ground up and has support for DLSS Ray Reconstruction and DLSS 5.
The modder stresses that the project is nowhere near finalised. While a lot of the original game's content has been reinterpreted for the new renderer, a lot of things still need to be ported, and many others need to be fixed or properly implemented.
"There is still a huge amount of work ahead, with plenty of systems, materials, lighting, characters, effects, and other content that either need to be ported, reworked, or fixed," ruisu_enjeru says.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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