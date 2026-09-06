Someone's making Doom 3 BFG edition with DLSS 5

Nvidia's DLSS 5 might be the most controversial technology in gaming since the introduction of real-time ray tracing with its RTX 20-series GPUs. The neural rendering tech hasn't yet been released, but the leak of an unfinished iteration has prompted 'on' and 'off' comparisons that add more fuel to the argument that the AI-redrawing 'yassifies' characters and interferes with game developers' artistic visions.

Of course, it was only time before we got to see it applied to a mod of Doom 3 updated with real-time path tracing.

Doom 3 Full path tracing DLSS5 Demo v0.2 - YouTube Watch On

Over on YouTube, ruisu_enjeru has posted a video showing a work-in-progress graphics overhaul of Doom 3 BFG Edition. It makes use of a new rendering engine built from the ground up and has support for DLSS Ray Reconstruction and DLSS 5.

The modder stresses that the project is nowhere near finalised. While a lot of the original game's content has been reinterpreted for the new renderer, a lot of things still need to be ported, and many others need to be fixed or properly implemented.

"There is still a huge amount of work ahead, with plenty of systems, materials, lighting, characters, effects, and other content that either need to be ported, reworked, or fixed," ruisu_enjeru says.