The Nintendo Switch 2 Zelda 40th anniversary edition looks like a precious relic from Hyrule

Nintendo has finally given us a glimpse of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake after months of tiny glimpses and speculation about what the 1998 classic will look like when it lands on Switch 2 this November. And it's also confirmed details of a special-edition console and Pro Controller to go with it.
With an emerald and gold finish, the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 finally gives us a fun-looking Switch 2 console. and it makes standard black look drab by comparison.
As well as the new console, there will be a Zelda anniversary edition Switch 2 Pro Controller, available with and without a display stand, and there's also a case with screen protector. All of them feature a golden Triforce emblem as a design centerpiece.
There are some lovely details, like the gold accents around the thumbsticks and the subtle triangular motifs, making these truly look like collector-worthy editions.
Dedicated Zelda fans have reacted positively, say the console feels like a proper tribute to the franchise’s 40th anniversary this year, although a few worry about covering up the dock’s front emblem with third‑party accessories, which would hide the standout design.
The big question is how much will it cost. The standard Switch 2 retails at $499 in the US following a price hike earlier in the year (thanks, Donald). Some fans fear the special-edition will get a further mark up, but Nintendo hasn't confirmed that. Pre-orders have yet to open, but keep an eye on the Nintendo store.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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