The Nintendo Switch 2 Zelda 40th anniversary edition looks like a precious relic from Hyrule

Nintendo has finally given us a glimpse of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake after months of tiny glimpses and speculation about what the 1998 classic will look like when it lands on Switch 2 this November. And it's also confirmed details of a special-edition console and Pro Controller to go with it.

With an emerald and gold finish, the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 finally gives us a fun-looking Switch 2 console. and it makes standard black look drab by comparison.

Nintendo Switch 2 – The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition - YouTube Watch On

As well as the new console, there will be a Zelda anniversary edition Switch 2 Pro Controller, available with and without a display stand, and there's also a case with screen protector. All of them feature a golden Triforce emblem as a design centerpiece.

There are some lovely details, like the gold accents around the thumbsticks and the subtle triangular motifs, making these truly look like collector-worthy editions.

Dedicated Zelda fans have reacted positively, say the console feels like a proper tribute to the franchise’s 40th anniversary this year, although a few worry about covering up the dock’s front emblem with third‑party accessories, which would hide the standout design.

The big question is how much will it cost. The standard Switch 2 retails at $499 in the US following a price hike earlier in the year (thanks, Donald). Some fans fear the special-edition will get a further mark up, but Nintendo hasn't confirmed that. Pre-orders have yet to open, but keep an eye on the Nintendo store.