This typography artist is giving away 200 free fonts, but you need to be quick

We can find it hard to resist free fonts here at Creative Bloq, and even less so when they're from the esteemed Japanese typography and logo designer Yuta ONE. Known for his distinct blackletter, graffiti, and gothic-style fonts and digital branding work for virtual YouTubers with COVER Corporation's Hololive agency.

Yuta ONE is very active on social media, sharing work updates and tips, and he's been offering free fonts to attract more followers. The latest giveway of around 200 OTF files is to celebrate the artist reaching 170,000 followers on X, but you'll need to be quick because it runs until 9 September until midnight in Japan.

Yuta ONE discovered street art as an inline skater and began teaching himself graffiti and calligraphy and later typography – mainly black letter typefaces. He's known for artwork such as the title logo and jacket illustration for Tokoyami Towa's SM4SH IT UP single.

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The free font pack covers a range of styles, including futuristic looks as well as graffiti and gothic fonts. You can download it free font pack via Booth here.

Yuta ONE says that the giveaway will be extended, with another 11 unpublished fonts added, if the follower count reaches 190,000 before it lapses. There's also talk of a photo in a micro bikini at 200K.