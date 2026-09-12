This logo just turned 40, but it could have been made yesterday

Let's be honest, 40 years is a long time for any piece of creative work to stay in circulation. Let alone a logo. Most of the time, you're pleased if it lasts four. Because even though the best logo designs are built to last, brands can change their ethos, companies can divide or merge, and when sales decline, even if that's not the fault of the logo, calls to rebrand can start stacking up.

But there are exceptions, and the Australian Made logo has spent 40 long years bucking the trend.

Launched in 1986 as part of prime minister Bob Hawke's Australian Made campaign, the green triangle with its stylised gold kangaroo has barely changed since the day it was made. And it hasn't lost any of its impact either.

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In a recent survey 99% of Australians said they recognised it, and it holds a consumer net trust score of +82, putting it among the country's most trusted brands of any kind.

For designers, that raises two obvious questions: what did the original designers get so right, and how can I get some of that magic?

No brief, short deadline

Interestingly, right at the beginning, there wasn't a brief at all. The logo was drawn up by renowned Aussie designer Ken Cato , working to a deadline of less than a week after a call from the government.

It sounds like the stuff of nightmares, but ultimately the results speak for themselves. As Ken recently told Retail Magazine , "It taught me a powerful lesson as a designer – never ignore the obvious, just make the obvious visible.”

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A glance at the logo today, and you'll spot exactly what he means. A kangaroo bounding across a green triangle isn't a clever metaphor that needs two pages of explanation, as many logo designs from global brands do these days (I'm not exaggerating; I've read them!). It's simply an easy way to visually convey 'Australia' in an instant, with a clean, recognisable shape.

Above all, it's that sense of restraint that's the logo has survived so many decades of rebrand fatigue across the world. It was never trying to be anything cool, clever or modern, so it never felt dated, and today it still feels like it could have been designed yesterday.

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The only time the logo's survival seemed under question was when the Australian government launched a separate "Nation Brand" in 2020 that was widely, and perhaps unkindly, compared to a coronavirus particle. (It was actually meant to be a golden wattle, the small evergreen tree that serves as the country's official national floral emblem.)

It turned out that this new design had never actually meant to replace the Australian Made logo. But the fact that some people thought it had, and expressed so much anger over the fact, is a testament to a design that was already over three decades old.

My takeaway? Some ideas don't need reinvention. They need someone willing to trust that the obvious answer – drawn simply and then left to do its job – was the right answer all along.